Report: Saints sign wide receivers Floyd, Tate

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their depth at wide receiver by signing veterans Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate, according to multiple reports.

Floyd, 28, caught only 10 passes for 78 yards last season with the Minnesota Vikings. The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame has 256 career receptions for 3,859 yards and 24 touchdowns but has created controversy off the field with a drunken-driving arrest that led to a brief jail term.

Tate, 30, has been a dynamic kick returner throughout his career, which included the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, as well as five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and two seasons with the New England Patriots. He has averaged 23.8 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return while also grabbing 71 passes for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

The Saints sought depth at wide receiver after Travin Dural broke his leg during Sunday’s practice. An unspecified injury also has prevented wideout Brandon Coleman from taking part in training camp.

Although Floyd is the bigger name, Tate has a good opportunity to make the team as a special-teams contributor.

“Our return game is kind of like ‘The Bachelor’ right now,” Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters. “We’ve got about 12 contestants, all with roses. We don’t know who our returner is going to be. ... And if she doesn’t like any of them, we’ll bring in more.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the signings.

—Field Level Media