Report: Saints to sign DL Hood

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo reported that Hood, 32, will join the Saints after playing for both Washington and Miami in the 2018 season, during which he recorded only nine tackles and without a sack in 12 games .

After starting 27 of his 31 games over the previous two seasons in 2016-17, Hood appeared in just four games without a start with the Redskins last season before getting cut in mid-October. He was picked up by the Dolphins two weeks later and played eight more games in Miami without a start.

Once the 32nd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2009 NFL Draft, Hood played five seasons with the Steelers before signing a four-year, $16 million deal with Jacksonville before the 2014 season.

After one season with the Jaguars, Hood played in two games with the Chicago Bears in 2015 before joining the Redskins the following season.

In 10 NFL seasons Hood has recorded 235 tackles and 14 sacks in 141 games (73 starts).

