Reports: Saints release WR Marshall

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports Wednesday, exactly a month after signing him and without the veteran suiting up for a game.

Marshall, 34, was signed Nov. 12 after the Saints lost veteran Dez Bryant to a torn Achilles before he could suit up for the team. Marshall was inactive for all four games before Wednesday’s release.

Head coach Sean Payton said Monday that veteran wideout Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) could be designated to return from injured reserve. Ginn, who had knee surgery in October, is eligible to be activated anytime.

Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time 1,000-yard receiver with 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns, but he has never been to the playoffs in his previous 12 NFL seasons.

He played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season before being released last month, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one score.

Marshall’s release opened a roster spot for tight end Erik Swoope, who was reportedly claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Swoope, 26, was waived by the Colts on Tuesday for the second time this season. He had eight catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season while spending part of the year on the practice squad and missing several games due to injury.

—Field Level Media