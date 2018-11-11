With Dez out, Saints could sign WR Marshall

The New Orleans Saints will try to sign free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall in the next few days, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints worked out Marshall last week but instead signed Dez Bryant, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Friday’s practice.

Marshall, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks in late October, reportedly was an option to sign regardless of the addition of Bryant.

The Saints have five receivers on injured reserve, forcing the team to audition midseason replacements for the decimated unit.

Marshall, in his 13th season, has 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns in his career, but he has played in just 11 games since the start of the 2017 season.

Marshall has been a Pro Bowl selection six times, most recently in 2015 when he had a career-best 14 touchdowns.

In Seattle, Marshall had 11 catches for 136 yards in six games, two of them starts, before he was released.

Receiver Kamar Aiken also worked out for the Saints on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media