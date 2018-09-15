Saints DT Onyemata assessed hefty fine for penalties

Several NFL players were fined more than $20,000 each for hits on the opposing quarterback in Week 1, but it was a particularly expensive weekend for defensive tackle David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints.

FILE PHOTO - Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Onyemata was flagged for roughing the passer twice, which resulted in a fine of $40,108 — $20,054 for each infraction — in a 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay last Sunday.

In his third NFL season, Onyemata earns a base salary of $630,000. And while that’s a hefty $39,375 per game, it’s less than his fine.

Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players can appeal and request a reduction of the fine if it exceeds 50 percent of their salary.

Other players assessed the fine for roughing the passer in Week 1 were Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Sheldon Richardson of Minnesota, Grady Jarrett of Atlanta and DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas.

The largest single fine of the week went to New England safety Duron Harmon, who was assessed $26,739 for his hit on Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

