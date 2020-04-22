Payton: No virtual offseason program for Saints

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told his players Wednesday there will be no offseason program, ESPN’s Diana Russini reported.

During a Zoom meeting with more than 80 players, Payton said there would be “no virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed,” per the report.

Although NFL team facilities and practice fields are off limits because of the coronavirus pandemic, at least a dozen teams are conducting virtual offseason programs with video sessions, workout tracking, team meetings and playbook sessions.

Payton, who has recovered from his own bout with COVID-19, encouraged his players to take care of themselves and their loved ones during this unprecedented period.

“Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life,” he reportedly told the players. “Take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer.”

—Field Level Media