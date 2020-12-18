Saints WR Thomas (ankle) sits out again

FILE PHOTO: Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Michael Thomas missed a second consecutive practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

New Orleans faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Thomas missed six games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. He also had a quadriceps strain and was suspended for one game by the team.

The Saints are also contemplating activating quarterback Drew Brees for Sunday’s game. Brees has missed four games with multiple rib fractures. Without him, New Orleans is 3-1 and Taysom Hill has accounted for 1,043 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns.

Head coach Sean Payton said Brees is limited but could be ready by Sunday.

“It’s just functionality, strength, throwing without soreness. There’s a process. Last week with the trainers he had one throwing day, and yesterday the same way,” Payton said.

Thomas could still play in Sunday’s game. He has 40 receptions this season after recording 149 catches for 1,725 yards in 2019.