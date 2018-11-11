Reports: Saints WR Thomas fined $30K

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas was fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a cellphone as a prop during a touchdown celebration last Sunday, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas’ actions occurred after he caught a 72-yard touchdown pass during a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas had hidden a cellphone at the bottom of the goalpost and retrieved it after the touchdown. He grabbed the flip-phone and pretended to be having a conversation.

The display was reminiscent of a famous celebration by former Saints receiver Joe Horn in 2003. Horn has also hid a phone at the bottom of the goalpost before retrieving it.

“I paid a tribute to him, tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show,” Thomas told reporters, referencing Horn. “You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call.”

Horn also drew a $30,000 fine for his celebration, which was his second offense of the season.

Horn told ESPN that Thomas’ gesture meant a lot to him. He said he texted Thomas to thank him.

Thomas had 12 receptions for a franchise-record 211 yards in the game against the Rams. He has 70 receptions for 880 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Saints visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

—Field Level Media