July 19, 2018 / 4:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saints sign RB Vereen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Running back Shane Vereen agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Shane Vereen (34) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Vereen received no guarantee in his contract if he’s not on the Saints’ roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

Vereen was part of a minicamp tryout with the Saints after which the team signed Terrance West, softening the blow of losing Mark Ingram for the first four games of the season due to a performance-enhancing drug violation.

Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Williams and sixth-round pick Boston Scott are also part of a crowded depth chart that now includes Vereen.

Vereen, 29, played a role similar to that of Kamara during his most successful seasons with the New England Patriots. A seven-year veteran, he has 1,865 career receiving yards and 1,489 rushing yards.

—Field Level Media

