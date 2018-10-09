Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader

(Reuters) - New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL’s all-time passing mark on Monday, eclipsing Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career yards in the Saints’ game against the Washington Redskins.

Oct 8, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees entered the game needing 201 yards through the air to set the mark and accomplished the feat in the second quarter when he flung a pass down the sideline for a 62-yardtouchdown to Tre’Quan Smith.

The New Orleans crowd erupted with cheers as the Saints players mobbed him on the field.

The game was temporarily stopped and Brees was given the ball that set the milestone.

The 39-year-old Brees has enjoyed a storied career that has spanned 18 seasons.

An 11-time Pro Bowl player, Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl during the 2009 campaign, earning MVP of the game.

He set the then single-season mark for passing yards with 5,476 in the 2011 season before it was eclipsed two years later by Manning.