Saints cornerback Williams charged with drunk driving

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday and charged with drunk driving, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Police said Williams was driving on the Crescent City Connection bridge in the city when officers clocked him traveling 80 mph in a 50-mph zone. They pulled Williams over, and he refused to take a breath test, police said.

He was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, speeding and failing to use a turn signal. He was released a few hours later on his own recognizance.

This is not the first drunk-driving arrest for Williams, 25.

In 2015, he was charged with DUI shortly before the NFL draft. The charges were dropped when prosecutors said there wasn’t enough video evidence to proceed.

The Saints took Williams, a Florida State product, in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

While at Florida State, he also received two traffic tickets when he hit an oncoming car, demolishing both vehicles. He was not charged criminally in that case.

Williams is set to be a free agent in March, and in an interview with The Times-Picayune on Monday, he said he showed his value with his play this season, his most productive in the league.

He finished with 53 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles, and he played 693 defensive snaps. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Oct. 31.

“It was huge for me, especially it being the last year on my contract,” Williams said. “I proved to the league and proved to myself that I can play at a high level in this league.”

—Field Level Media