NFL injury notebook: Panthers' Olsen ruptures plantar fascia

Carolina tight end Greg Olsen ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot on Sunday, he told reporters following the Panthers’ 24-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season, per multiple reports.

It is a different injury on the same foot that cost Olsen nine games last season and three games early this season, due to a pair of Jones fractures, one of which required surgery. Olsen opted not to have surgery after the second Jones fracture in Week 1 this season.

“It’s kind of one of those things where it was a matter of time,” Olsen said from his locker following the game. “We kind of pushed this foot I think as far as possible the last two seasons, and today it just kind of had enough.”

The 33-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, made one grab for 13 yards Sunday, leaving him with game with 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He had 17 catches for 191 yards and one score in his abbreviated 2017 campaign.

—Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. broke his right leg in the first half of the Broncos’ road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Vance Joseph confirmed after the game.

Joseph said he’s not yet sure if Harris will be out for the rest of the season or if the cornerback will need surgery. Multiple outlets reported the injury is a broken fibula.

Harris went down midway through the first quarter while making a tackle on A.J. Green, and his leg appeared to get hit as teammates converged. He looked to be in significant pain and could not put weight on his right leg while being helped off the field, and he was quickly carted to the locker room.

—Green also left the Broncos-Bengals game, getting carted to the locker room with a right foot injury shortly after Harris’ injury.

Green, who was returning from a three-game absence caused by a toe injury, went down on a non-contact play as he began running a route off the line of scrimmage three minutes into the second quarter. He appeared to be in significant pain and could not put weight on the right foot while being helped off the field. He held his head in his hands while riding back to the locker room on a cart with his shoe off.

Green, 30, had one catch for 7 yards Sunday before getting hurt. For the season, he has 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Cincinnati also lost linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a concussion in the game.

—The Cleveland Browns lost cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (biceps) to injuries against the Houston Texans.

Ward went down in the first half and appeared to be favoring his right arm and shoulder. He was evaluated in the medical tent before being taken to the locker room and ruled out.

Ogunjobi was also hurt in the first half and taken to the medical tent for evaluation, getting ruled out shortly afterward.

—San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the 49ers’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks that running back Matt Breida aggravated his ankle injury during pregame warmups.

The comment explains Breida’s limited role, as he had just five carries for 6 yards while Jeff Wilson Jr. had 15 carries for 61 yards. Breida entered the game with 738 yards this season and ranked third in the NFL in yards per carry (5.8).

Breida had been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the ankle issue but practiced in full on Friday.

—The Seahawks lost running back Chris Carson and right guard D.J. Fluker to injury.

Carson told reporters afterward that he dislocated a finger and had it stitched up, adding that he is fine. He finished with 69 yards on 13 carries, while rookie first-rounder Rashaad Penny added 65 yards and a score on seven carries.

Fluker went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and was quickly ruled out.

—The Minnesota Vikings lost cornerback Trae Waynes to a concussion during their loss to the New England Patriots.

Minnesota’s other starting cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, entered with a hamstring injury and missed much of the game. First-round pick Mike Hughes, the third cornerback entering the season, was lost earlier this season due to a torn ACL.

