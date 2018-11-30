NFL notebook: 49ers' Sherman eager to face Seahawks

Richard Sherman ventures to Seattle as a visiting player for the first time this Sunday and is eager to play against his former team.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback was released by the Seahawks in March and is still disappointed that the team let him go while he was recovering from an Achilles injury. Sherman played seven seasons as the headliner of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defense, recording 32 interceptions and earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.

“You just expect after you’ve done so much for a franchise that they wouldn’t cut you while you’re hurt,” Sherman told reporters on Thursday. “It’s kind of more respect thing than anything, but they did, so you’ve kind of got to roll with the business.”

Sherman also offered chilly comments regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. He said he did not maintain a relationship with the Seattle quarterback, and when a reported noted Wilson’s playmaking ability, Sherman responded, “Yeah, I’ve also seen him throw five picks in the game, so you see what he’s capable of on both sides of it.”

—Quarterback Baker Mayfield found out he has a big supporter in Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. And that could help both of them as the Browns seek to become a team to reckon with in the AFC North.

Kitchens defended the rookie quarterback, who made derogatory comments about Hue Jackson, his former Cleveland head coach. His comments included calling Jackson “fake” on an Instagram response. That followed an awkward exchange Sunday when Mayfield offered a curt handshake to Jackson and criticized him afterward for joining a rival team.

“I don’t have a problem with Baker saying anything like that,” Kitchens said. “The guy spoke what he felt to be true. I don’t know when it became big news to speak the truth, OK? And if that’s what he feels then he should voice it.”

—Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams termed domestic-violence charges against Reuben Foster as “small potatoes” while defending the team’s decision to claim the troubled linebacker off waivers.

Williams said during a radio interview with The Team 980 in Washington that he knew the team would be criticized for claiming Foster, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after being arrested on Saturday night.

“We’ve got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse, and if you look at it realistically, they’re still up there,” Williams said. “This is small potatoes (compared to) a lot of things out there. But at the same time it’s a big issue in America today, whether or not it’s in football, whether or not it’s in everyday life, whether or not it’s in politics, it’s out there.”

—Two practices into the work week, cornerback Aqib Talib is trending toward playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit on Sunday.

Talib has been out of action for nine weeks, last playing Week 3 when he was hurt and underwent ankle surgery. The 11-year pro is poised to return in time to help the Rams try to clinch back-to-back division titles, which they could do with a win over the Lions.

“The only way you’re going to know if you’re ready for a game is playing in the game,” Talib said. “I’m as good as I can be as far as working out without playing, without competing.”

—Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to miss this week’s game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network.

It would be the second consecutive game missed by Trubisky, who has been limited in practice this week. Trubisky also missed Chicago’s Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

Chase Daniel, who made his third career start against the Lions last week, would get the start against the Giants.

—New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold took another step toward his return when he was a limited practice participant for the second consecutive day.

Darnold has missed the past two games due to a right foot injury and is hopeful of being cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Veteran Josh McCown, who started in Darnold’s absence, was also limited in practice due to back and thumb injuries. Third-stringer Davis Webb is the team’s healthiest quarterback.

—Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb is expected to return against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after missing six of the past eight games because of a hamstring injury.

Cobb initially suffered the injury during Week 3 against the Redskins and missed the following three games. Upon returning, he played in two games and then reinjured the hamstring in practice three days before a Nov. 11 game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I think I might have pushed myself to come back a little too early and reinjured it, obviously,” Cobb told reporters. “But I really do feel really good right now. I think that we’ve taken the proper steps and hopefully this is the right time and I’ll be able to push through this.”

—Quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice, a positive sign for the Baltimore Ravens as they head down the final stretch of the playoff race.

Flacco has been out since suffering an injury to his right hip on Nov. 4.

NFL Network has reported that the Ravens plan to start Lamar Jackson on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons regardless of how Flacco does in practice this week. Jackson, the rookie from Louisville, has rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown in leading Baltimore to two straight wins.

—The Cincinnati Bengals placed Jake Fisher on injured reserve and signed fellow offensive tackle Andre Smith, the team announced.

Fisher suffered a back injury during Sunday’s game against the Browns. He had played in all 11 games, including one start.

Smith was available after being released by the Cardinals on Monday. This is his third stint with the Bengals. He was Cincinnati’s sixth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

