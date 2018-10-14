NFL notebook: Allen hurt, Peterman throws 2 picks

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a right (throwing) elbow injury and did not return.

Oct 14, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs as Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) and linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) defend during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have any details on the injury after the game, saying Allen was still being evaluated. He said he thought the hit that injured Allen was late and should have drawn a flag for roughing the passer.

Allen was sandwiched by Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus after a throw late in the third quarter, and Mercilus’ helmet appeared to hit Allen’s elbow. After staying in for one play, Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman and ruled questionable to return by the team.

Peterman led the Bills to a go-ahead touchdown on his first full possession, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds — first, a pick-six to Johnathan Joseph that broke a tie and gave the Texans a 20-13 lead, and then one to Kareem Jackson on the next drive to seal the Bills’ fate.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t heard from holdout running back Le’Veon Bell and have no idea when he plans to return to the team, ESPN reported.

The network reported earlier this month that Bell would return next week, during Pittsburgh’s bye week, to prepare for the Oct. 28 game against the Cleveland Browns. But sources now tell ESPN that the All-Pro running back has not contacted team officials or teammates, leaving the Steelers in limbo.

—The struggling Oakland Raiders reportedly are shopping star receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a Fox Sports report Sunday.

Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015, entered Sunday’s game against Seattle with 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown, but he left the game in London with a concussion after being hit hard by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

Oct 14, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) attempts to tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

—Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the game against the Seahawks with a left (non-throwing) arm injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, but he appears to have avoided serious injury.

Carr was hit twice while being sacked on third-and-11 with the Raiders trailing 27-0. He got up grabbing at his left bicep and tricep and appeared to be in significant pain before walking off while favoring the arm and going to the medical tent.

Head coach Jon Gruden and Carr told reporters after the game that the quarterback should be OK, with Carr saying it was just a bruise. Gruden said he planned to put backup AJ McCarron in if the Raiders had gotten the ball back, though Carr was pleading to return.

—It is increasingly unlikely that Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.

The Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, but reportedly are satisfied with their depth at the position, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

—The Arizona Cardinals are open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a CBS Sports report.

Peterson, 28, has seven Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in seven career seasons, but the Cardinals are willing to listen to offers for a number of players following their 1-4 start, per the report.

—Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walked onto the field under his own power at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, the same field on which he was seriously injured last December.

Shazier suffered the injury last season during Pittsburgh’s win over Cincinnati in Week 13. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery in the days immediately following, then spent weeks in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute. After his discharge on Feb. 1, he entered an outpatient therapy program.

Slideshow (6 Images)

—The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have Cameron Wake back by Week 7 after the defensive end underwent minor knee surgery, according to an ESPN report.

The procedure, to remove cartilage in his troublesome knee, can sideline players for up to a month, but the Dolphins are hoping Wake heals quickly. They play the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

—The Atlanta Falcons lost wide receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) to injuries during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and neither player returned.

Ridley had three catches for 47 yards before leaving, and Sanu — who entered the game with a hip issue — had two grabs for 46 yards, including a 35-yard score.

On the other side, Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left in the fourth quarter with a right calf injury and did not return.

—Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was sexually abused as a child, claims a new investigative report from The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team.

Hernandez, who committed suicide while in prison for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is the subject of a six-part series that began Sunday morning with an extensive look at his childhood. The report cites hundreds of phone calls Hernandez made from prison, court documents, interviews and other evidence.

According to the report, Hernandez was beaten by his father Dennis Hernandez, a former college football player whose career at UConn ended after he was caught up in an investigation of a burglary that left an officer dead.

—Field Level Media