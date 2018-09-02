NFL notebook: Bears acquire DE Mack in blockbuster trade

The Chicago Bears acquired defensive end Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, then reportedly reached a new deal with the pass rusher that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

FILE PHOTO - Nov 6, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) reacts after the Raiders recovered a fumble against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mack agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears, according to multiple reports. The deal averages $23.5 million per season, includes $90 million in guaranteed money and a $60 million signing bonus. Mack had been a holdout during the pre-season as he sought to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders.

The previous bar was set Friday, when the Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald finalized a contract worth $135 million, with $87 million guaranteed.

In exchange for Mack, the Bears sent a bevy of draft compensation to the Raiders, who will part with Mack and a second-round pick in 2020 as well as a conditional fifth-rounder in the same draft. Oakland gets first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-rounder in 2019 from the Bears.

—San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on the final play of practice and will miss the season, the team confirmed.

McKinnon fell awkwardly after making a cut. He was expected to start the Sept. 9 opener against the Minnesota Vikings, his former club.

McKinnon played four seasons with the Vikings before signing a four-year, $30 million deal with the 49ers in the offseason. He rushed for a career-best 570 yards last season. The 49ers currently have running backs Matt Breida, Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert on the roster in addition to McKinnon.

FILE PHOTO - Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

—The Buffalo Bills traded quarterback AJ McCarron, whom they signed in the offseason, to Oakland, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Raiders are sending a fifth-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange.

The move leaves the Bills without a veteran in the starting quarterback mix. Instead, Buffalo will start either Nathan Peterman, selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, or rookie Josh Allen. From Wyoming, Allen was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

McCarron signed a two-year, $10 million contract in March that could have earned him an additional $6.5 million in incentives. In Oakland, he will compete with another former Buffalo quarterback, EJ Manuel, to serve as the backup to Derek Carr.

—Nick Foles will start the first game of the 2018 season on Thursday for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network.

The Super Bowl champions are taking the safe route with quarterback Carson Wentz, who had surgery in December to repair a torn ACL and LCL, and has not participated in full-contact drills. Wentz, 25, could return by Week 3, according to reports.

Neck and shoulder soreness caused Foles to get off to a slow start in the pre-season, but coach Doug Pederson said many of the team’s offensive issues are not Foles’ problem. Foles has six turnovers on 10 offensive possessions in the pre-season.

—Offensive tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the physically unable to perform list by the Tennessee Titans.

Conklin is recovering from a torn ACL. He was injured in the Titans’ playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

FILE PHOTO - Aug 23, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) makes a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin was a first-team All-Pro selection as a rookie after the Titans traded up to take him eighth overall in the 2016 draft. He has started all 34 games (including playoffs) over his first two seasons.

—Martavis Bryant’s career is in jeopardy after the Raiders released him amid reports that he is facing his third suspension in four years.

NFL Network reported that Bryant is facing another ban that could sideline him for a full season or longer. The 26-year-old Clemson product was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season and the entire 2016 season because of positive drug tests while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders shipped a third-round draft pick to the Steelers this spring in exchange for Bryant, but he quickly fell out of favor with his new team.

—Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested Friday night in Frisco, Texas, on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges, according to multiple reports.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Frisco police smelled marijuana coming from a parked vehicle and found the tight end inside. Gathers, who reportedly was in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, was taken to jail Friday night and released on bond in the morning.

Despite the arrest, the Cowboys kept Gathers when they pared their roster to 53 on Saturday afternoon.

