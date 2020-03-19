NFL notebook: Bears acquire Foles from Jaguars

The Chicago Bears agreed to acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick, per multiple reports Wednesday.

Foles was just one season into a four-year, $88 million deal signed last March. The Jaguars will absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.

Multiple reports earlier Wednesday said the Bears discussed a trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but they had concerns about his health.

—Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has found the market cooler than expected, multiple outlets reported.

According to ESPN, Clowney has yet to find a team offering the $20 million annual average he hoped for. NFL Network reported Clowney’s best offer might come from Seattle.

—After nine years with the Denver Broncos, Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he will join the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN reported his deal is for two years, $20.25 million. The Chargers also added former Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph on a reported two-year, $17 million deal.

—The Broncos reportedly acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He has three years and $37.9 million remaining on his contract.

—The New Orleans Saints brought back former safety Malcolm Jenkins on a four-year, $32 million deal with $16.25 million guaranteed and up to $3 million additional in incentives.

The Philadelphia Eagles declined the 11-year veteran’s $7.85 million contract option for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Jenkins was the Saints’ first-round pick in 2009.

—The Los Angeles Rams re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and reportedly added former Bears first-round edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

Per NFL Network, Whitworth’s deal is for three years and $30 million with $12.5 million in guarantees and $7.5 million more available via incentives. Floyd’s deal is reportedly for one year and $10 million guaranteed, plus up to $3.5 million in incentives. Robinson got a two-year, $17 million deal, according to NFL Network.

—Defensive end Dante Fowler agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons on a reported three-year, $48 million deal.

—The Detroit Lions agreed with cornerback Desmond Trufant on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to multiple reports, hours after the Falcons released him. ESPN reported that the new deal includes a guaranteed $14 million.

—The Minnesota Vikings added former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce on a reported three-year, $27 million deal, and they released guard Josh Kline.

—The Seahawks brought back former first-round defensive end Bruce Irvin, and they also reportedly added offensive tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi.

—The Carolina Panthers released safety Eric Reid and reportedly added wide receiver Seth Roberts and guard John Miller. The Bengals released Miller earlier in the day.

—The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed cornerback Eli Apple, formerly of the Saints.

—The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with linebacker Devon Kennard, according to NFL Network. The deal includes $12.25 million guaranteed.

—The New York Jets officially released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and reportedly re-signed slot corner Brian Poole on a one-year, $5 million deal.

—The Dallas Cowboys reportedly re-signed cornerback Anthony Brown, center/guard Joe Looney and kicker Kai Forbath and agreed to terms with former Jets cornerback Maurice Canady. Brown got a three-year, $15.5 million deal, per NFL Network.

—The New England Patriots added defensive tackle Beau Allen on a reported two-year, $8 million deal.

—The Detroit Lions acquired safety Duron Harmon from the Patriots for a swap of late-round picks and added former Patriot defensive tackle Danny Shelton on a reported two-year, $8 million deal.

—The Miami Dolphins reportedly added two former Patriots, center Ted Karras and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Karras’ deal is one year for $4 million, per The Athletic.

—The Cincinnati Bengals released cornerback B.W. Webb, and they added guard Xavier Su’a-Filo on a three-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN.

—The Cleveland Browns reportedly added former Raiders first-round safety Karl Joseph and linebacker B.J. Goodson.

—The Washington Redskins reportedly retained defensive end Nate Orchard and added safety Sean Davis and running back J.D. McKissic.

—The New York Giants added offensive tackle Cameron Fleming on a one-year deal with a max value of $4 million, per NFL Network.

—The San Francisco 49ers re-signed center Ben Garland on a reported one-year, $2.25 million deal.

—The Green Bay Packers reportedly re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis for one year and $2.5 million.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly added defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on a three-year deal.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers released fullback Roosevelt Nix, one day after signing fullback Derek Watt.

—The Buffalo Bills reportedly added running back Taiwan Jones on a one-year deal.

