NFL notebook: Bears QB Trubisky misses practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky missed practice Tuesday with a shoulder injury and is questionable for Thursday’s game at Detroit.

Trubisky was “in pain,” head coach Matt Nagy said, and is schedule to undergo treatment and be evaluated again Wednesday.

“I’m saying cautiously optimistic but I can’t make any promises,” Nagy said of Trubisky’s chances of playing this week. “I hope he does. But it’s a day-to-day thing for us, like I said. He wants to play. I know that. And for us, we got to make sure in these situations that we’re doing the right thing.”

Nagy said the injury occurred late in the Sunday night victory at Soldier Field over the Minnesota Vikings, when Trubisky took a direct hit on his right shoulder. The Bears (7-3) lead the NFC North and, should Trubisky not be able to play on Thanksgiving, would turn to veteran backup Chase Daniel.

—Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters safety Eric Berry could make his season debut when his team returns to action following the bye week.

The three-time, first-team All-Pro hasn’t played in a regular-season game since Week 1 of 2017, but he could be back at practice with the Chiefs next week.

Berry suffered a torn left Achilles in the season opener last season and missed the remainder of the season. He was in Chiefs camp but has not practiced since injuring his right heel on Aug. 11.

—Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley played most of Monday’s game against the Chiefs with an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told the media.

“He got banged up a little bit and there was a lot of instances where (the Chiefs) were playing some defensive structures where they basically were daring you to throw it,” the coach said on a conference call. “I think a lot of that is the result of the respect they have for Todd.”

McVay said Gurley should be fine for Week 13 after the Rams’ bye in Week 12.

—The Denver Broncos released veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, bringing his tenure in the Mile High City to an end after only seven games.

Jones signed a one-year deal with Denver in August after playing eight seasons in Cincinnati. In his seven games (two starts) with the Broncos, Jones intercepted a pass, defended another three, made nine tackles and returned 10 punts (25 yards) and four kickoffs (85 yards).

Jones, 35, is free to sign with another team should any be interested in the 12-year veteran. He was drafted by Tennessee in 2005 but missed two seasons in his career, one for violating the NFL player-conduct policy and another when he played a year in Canada.

—Miami head coach Adam Gase told reporters that quarterback Ryan Tannehill, out with a right shoulder capsule injury since Oct. 7, will start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill, 30, completed 85 of 129 passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in the Dolphins’ first five games this season. But after Miami got out to a 3-0 start, the quarterback struggled in the next two games, throwing for only 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the two losses.

Backup Brock Osweiler is 2-3 while filling for Tannehill.

—The Philadelphia Eagles activated defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the non-football injury list, waiving defensive tackle T.Y. McGill in a corresponding move.

Jernigan, 26, has not played this season after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk in May. The injury is believed to have happened while he was working out in the spring, and at the time of the surgery it was believed Jernigan would be back in time for the season opener.

He started in all 15 games in which he played last season, and started all three playoff games in the Eagles’ run to winning the Super Bowl.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed second-year tight end O.J. Howard on injured reserve, ending his season. Howard sustained foot and ankle injuries on a fourth-quarter play Sunday in a loss to the New York Giants.

Howard finishes the season with 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns. The yardage ranks fifth among NFL tight ends, and his 16.6-yard average per catch is tops among players at the position.

—Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Geoff Swaim could miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist. Swaim was injured Sunday at Atlanta and underwent surgery Monday, but head coach Jason Garrett said it’s possible Swaim could return for the final game of the regular season.

Swaim had seven catches in the past two games, giving him 26 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown on the season

