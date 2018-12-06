NFL notebook: Bears' Trubisky near 100 percent

Rest has restored Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who said Wednesday he is “really close” to 100 percent.

Nov 18, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) leaves the field after the Bears defeated the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Trubisky is expected to return to the lineup Sunday for the Bears’ NFC showdown at Soldier Field against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the past two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

“Arm feels really good. Just throwing as much as they’ll let me and taking care of it,” Trubisky said. “I’m just making sure I’m 100 percent when I get back out there.”

Trubisky remains on the injury report but practiced without limitation Wednesday for the first time since his injury. Chase Daniel, 1-1 in Trubisky’s stead, worked with the second team.

—Police in Cleveland have launched an internal investigation to determine how the NFL got the police report for the Feb. 10 incident involving ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports.

News of the fight between Hunt and a 19-year-old woman gained renewed attention last Friday when TMZ posted surveillance video from a downtown Cleveland hotel that shows Hunt shoving the woman and then kicking her while she is on the ground. The Chiefs released Hunt hours after the video was made public.

The city released records that show the NFL didn’t ask for police reports until the video surfaced. But Wednesday, the city said that an unidentified Cleveland police offer gave the report to the NFL, according to TMZ.

—Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his left Achilles tendon during practice.

Sanders was helped off the field and appeared to be in significant pain after going down while running a route uncovered. An MRI confirmed the tear, leading the Broncos to place Sanders on injured reserve and claim wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers, a day after he was cut by the Buffalo Bills.

—Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice due to a shoulder injury but is expected to play Sunday.

Coach Ron Rivera provided few details on the injury, only briefly summarizing by saying, “We’ll see what the doctors say.”

—Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin said that longtime assistant coach Winston Moss was fired for more than his critical tweet referencing quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s never about one thing ... it’s not about a tweet or anything like that,” said Philbin, who replaced the fired Mike McCarthy “I just think the fit right now isn’t where it needs to be.”

Moss, a longtime assistant coach under McCarthy, was fired Tuesday, hours after tweeting, in part, “Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard!”

—Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he would appeal the NFL’s $13,369 fine for his Thanksgiving Day touchdown celebration. During a win over Washington, Elliott dropped $21 into the oversized Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone in Arlington, Texas.

—The Bengals placed wide receiver A.J. Green on injured reserve. Green has torn ligaments in his right big toe and will have season-ending surgery, ESPN reported Monday.

—New York Giants safety Landon Collins is headed to injured reserve with a shoulder injury that is expected to require surgery, ESPN reported. Coach Pat Shurmur said no decision has yet been made but acknowledged surgery is likely.

—Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is week-to-week with a knee injury. The third-year corner, who leads the NFL with seven interceptions, didn’t practice Wednesday.

—New Orleans left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) returned to practice for the first time since in Week 10. Armstead has missed three games, including last Thursday’s loss at Dallas when New Orleans gained only 65 rushing yards and saw its 10-game winning streak end.

—The Oakland Raiders placed wideout Martavis Bryant (knee), safety Reggie Nelson (shoulder) and defensive end Shilique Calhoun (neck) on IR.

—The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) on IR.

—The Arizona Cardinals put left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) on IR and signed free agent Joe Barksdale.

—Former Bills wideout Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers, a day after being released.

—The NFL placed referee Roy Ellison on administrative leave as it investigates a Sunday altercation between the umpire and Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes. The NFL Referees Association said in a statement it expects Ellison to be cleared.

Slideshow (3 Images)

—The Washington Redskins signed quarterback Josh Johnson and placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), wideout Trey Quinn (ankle) and guard Jonathan Cooper (biceps) on IR.

—The Chiefs signed backup center Austin Reiter to an extension. Terms were unavailable.

—Field Level Media