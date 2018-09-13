NFL notebook: Bell off Steelers' depth chart

Le’Veon Bell was removed from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game plan as he continued to refuse to report to the team on Wednesday.

Oct 22, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes the ball against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On the Steelers’ official website, Bell’s name has been removed from the depth chart ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He already gave up a game check of $853,000 by not reporting before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline ahead of Week 1 amid a contract holdout.

Bell did not sign his one-year, $14.54 million franchise tender after the Steelers retained him in March using the franchise tag. The two sides failed to reach an agreement despite negotiating toward a long-term contract in July. Based on the value of the franchise tender, Bell would earn $853K for every game this season.

—Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it would be accurate to describe his injury as a sprained left knee, and he sounded optimistic about his chances of playing when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers met the media after receiving treatment during practice at the Don Hutson Center adjacent to Lambeau Field. He said he is feeling “a little better every day,” but is “pretty sore.”

Rodgers left Sunday night’s win over the Chicago Bears in the second quarter and returned to start the second half, completing 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

—Nick Foles will continue to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles for at least another week, coach Doug Pederson announced.

Carson Wentz is recovering from two torn knee ligaments suffered in Week 14 of the 2017 season last December and potentially could return for Week 3. He has not received medical clearance for contact but has been taking part in 11-on-11 drills since mid-August.

Foles, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship after Wentz’s injury, started in the NFL opener — an 18-12 win over the visiting Atlanta Falcons. He was just 19-for-34 passing for 117 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Falcons.

—Josh Allen is the new starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, the team announced.

Sep 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies on the field being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen replaced Buffalo starter Nathan Peterman in Week 1, but coach Sean McDermott was not ready to name a Week 2 starter when asked on Monday.

Allen will start Sunday when the Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers. McDermott would not say much about the change in quarterbacks Wednesday, other than it was “the right move for us.”

—Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota made it through a complete practice without issue on Wednesday, resulting in a thumbs-up from coach Mike Vrabel.

Mariota left the season-opening loss at Miami last week with an elbow injury. The Titans host the Houston Texans this week.

“He made it through everything,” Vrabel said of Mariota practicing. “Barring any setbacks, Marcus is going to be good to go on Sunday.”

—The Seattle Seahawks activated wide receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad following the knee injury to Doug Baldwin.

Reynolds, 24, has not appeared in a regular-season game since the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. In four preseason games with Seattle, he caught four passes for 35 yards.

Baldwin’s knee injury could sideline him at least a couple of weeks, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday.

—The New England Patriots are in a quandary regarding their running back situation for this weekend’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after placing Rex Burkhead in the concussion protocol.

The move comes after the Patriots placed fellow back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve Monday due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

As a result, Sony Michel might be called to action, although the rookie running back is still not fully recovered from a procedure in August to drain fluid from his left knee. Michel did not play in New England’s season opener and was limited in practice Wednesday.

—The Carolina Panthers placed starting right tackle Daryl Williams on injured reserve and signed veteran free agent tackle Chris Clark, the team announced.

Williams, 26, hurt his right knee on July 28 in training camp but started the season opener against Dallas last Sunday. It was reinjured when a Cowboys player fell into the side of his leg. He will undergo surgery.

—Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

To replace Dixon on the 53-man roster, the Ravens signed running back De’Lance Turner from the practice squad.

Dixon, 24, missed all of last season and has been sidelined for 20 of 33 possible NFL games because of knee injuries or suspension.

—Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.

A second opinion with noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews confirmed what Tampa Bay team officials had feared after Hargreaves left Sunday’s game at New Orleans. He also ended last season on injured reserve.

To fill the vacant roster spot, Tampa Bay re-signed defensive end Will Clarke.

—The Detroit Lions waived running back Zach Zenner off the injured reserve list, two weeks after he suffered a back injury in the preseason finale.

Zenner, who turns 27 on Thursday, played the last three seasons with the Lions after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

—San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion and a broken bone in his back.

Coyle departed Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to the concussion, and it was later discovered that he sustained a T4 compression fracture in his back.

The 49ers will decide later if Coyle, 27, is a candidate to be brought back from injured reserve.

—Field Level Media