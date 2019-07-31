NFL notebook: Bengals' Green has surgery, out Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will miss the start of the season after having clean-up surgery on his left ankle Tuesday.

Jun 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) participates in drills during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s gonna miss some regular-season games,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “How many, I don’t know that. Very hopeful that he’s back at the beginning of the regular season and it’s not more than a couple games.”

Previous optimism that Green could be ready for Week 1 faded after the surgery.

“When they got in there and got the surgery done, they realized it’s going to be a little bit longer,” Taylor said.

—Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the lead in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition with Josh Rosen.

“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” head coach Brian Flores said. “He’s done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he’s leading the way.”

Flores had previously labeled the competition as even and wide open. Fitzpatrick has far outnumbered Rosen in overall reps, especially with the starting offense.

—With a calf injury lingering three months later, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice and will sit out at least two more days.

Head coach Frank Reich and Luck both stressed that the quarterback will be ready for Week 1. Reich said if there were a “big game” this Sunday, Luck would likely play.

Luck told reporters he is feeling pain in his ankle, but all tests have shown his Achilles tendon is not at increased risk. He added that while surgery has been discussed at times over the last few months, it was deemed unnecessary.

—Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones told reporters he’s not monitoring other wideouts’ contract negotiations as he seeks his own extension.

“I’m not waiting on Michael Thomas, I’m not waiting on Amari Cooper,” Jones said. “It’s just us going back and forth right now and negotiating. But that’s it.”

Jones also said he will not play in the preseason for the second straight year.

—A lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages has been filed against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys alleging the team worked with police to cover up the severity of a 2017 car accident, TMZ reported.

The accident, which happened four days before the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game, occurred when Elliott’s Yukon SUV ran a red light, according to 911 calls from witnesses.

The lawsuit is being brought by Ronnie Hill, whose BMW sedan was hit in the accident.

—Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a reported right ankle sprain.

NFL Network reported the injury will keep Collier out of the preseason. ESPN reported it’s a high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a longer recovery than a low-ankle sprain.

—Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a bruised quadriceps after a hard hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Hill limped off the field and was carted to the team’s medical tent. He spent several minutes in the tent but will be considered day-to-day.

—The injury bothering Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a strained calf that could sideline him for about two weeks, ESPN reported.

Henry has yet to participate in camp and was seen Friday in a walking boot, but head coach Mike Vrabel declined to provide details.

—Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown passed his physical and could practice for the first time Wednesday.

Brown has been on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery in February.

—New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is fine after Monday’s injury scare and will practice Wednesday.

The team announced Crowder has been medically cleared, a day after he had an MRI and additional tests on his injured foot.

—Offensive tackle Donald Penn agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins.

Washington has been without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out of camp.

—The Houston Texans gave cornerback Johnathan Joseph a pay raise, according to multiple reports.

In the final year of his contract, Joseph will receive $6 million instead of $4.5 million.

—San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward returned to practice, three months removed from breaking his collarbone.

—The New Orleans Saints signed running back Rob Kelley and moved on from free agent signee Buck Allen.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Allen, who had yet to practice in training camp due to injury, would go to injured reserve.

Slideshow (4 Images)

—The Arizona Cardinals signed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Andre Branch to a one-year contract.

—A statue of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham will be unveiled by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 7.

—Field Level Media