NFL notebook: Bengals QB Dalton to start vs. Jets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be under center when his winless team hosts the New York Jets this weekend, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Dalton started the Bengals’ first eight games of the season before being benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley. The 2019 fourth-round pick has completed just 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Dalton, the winningest quarterback in club history, has started 128 games for Cincinnati since the start of his rookie season in 2011. The franchise last made the playoffs in 2015.

—Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was designated to return from injured reserve and could make his season debut Sunday at Denver.

The 23-year-old participated in Monday’s practice, after which coach Anthony Lynn said staff would evaluate James’ progress from foot surgery before deciding whether he would play this week.

The Chargers could also get back safety Adrian Phillips, who was designated to return from IR on Nov. 14. He hasn’t played since Week 2 because of a broken arm.

—Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Tennessee, coach Frank Reich announced.

Mack injured his hand during Indianapolis’ victory over Jacksonville on Nov. 17 and underwent surgery the following day. The 23-year-old has 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

—The right hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphia’s loss to Seattle isn’t serious, and he isn’t expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said.

Wentz was diagnosed with a bruise on the middle finger of his throwing hand after further evaluation, Pederson said. Wentz should be OK to play on Sunday at Miami.

In other positive medical news for the Eagles, veteran right tackle Lane Johnson said that he’d be cleared from concussion protocol on Tuesday.

—Eagles Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks explained his exit from Sunday’s game due to anxiety in an unapologetic statement the day after he was unable to continue against Seattle.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Brooks needed to leave the game due to anxiety after the team’s third offensive series. Brooks, 30, logged 12 snaps in the loss to the Seahawks. Before leaving, he’d played every offensive snap since Week 2.

—Nearly three weeks after re-signing with the team that drafted him five years ago, wide receiver Jordan Matthews was waived by Philadelphia after his third stint with the Eagles.

The team announced the move one day after the Eagles’ second straight home loss dropped Philadelphia to 5-6 entering December.

—The Colts will place tight end Eric Ebron on season-ending injured reserve with multiple ankle injuries, per reports.

Ebron caught four passes for 44 yards in a loss to Houston last Thursday after missing multiple practices during the week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Ebron needs surgery on both ankles.

—The Broncos selected quarterback Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft as the quarterback of the future. The future might arrive on Sunday in Denver.

Coach Vic Fangio said it’s possible Lock could be activated this week from injured reserve. Fangio added the rookie from Missouri could start at home against the Chargers.

—The New York Giants announced that safety Jabrill Peppers sustained a transverse process fracture and wide receiver Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Peppers, 24, exited the loss to the Bears with what was initially reported as a hip injury. His timetable is uncertain, but coach Pat Shurmur said he doesn’t believe the injury will end Peppers’ season.

Tate, 31, was hurt on his 23-yard touchdown catch late in the loss. The back of his helmet struck the ground after he leaped to pull in the catch.

—New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead could miss several weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win against Carolina, NFL Network reported.

Armstead, 28, was helped off in the first quarter and then carted to the locker room. Armstead almost certainly will not play this Sunday in Atlanta.

—The XFL nixed a reunion between the Detroit Lions and journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The eight-team league, which launches in 2020, reportedly declined to release Johnson from his contract with the Los Angeles Wildcats. The Lions apparently showed interest in bringing back Johnson, whom they cut on Sept. 17, after Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury earlier this month.

—Oakland Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a broken rib and punctured lung during Sunday’s loss to the Jets, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Renfrow, 23, left the game midway through the third quarter and did not return. He finished with three catches for 31 yards.

—The Carolina Panthers fear defensive tackle Dontari Poe could miss the rest of the season, reportedly with a torn quadriceps suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Poe was scheduled for an MRI. The 29-year-old veteran has 22 tackles and four sacks in 11 games (10 starts) this season.

