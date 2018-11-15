NFL notebook: Big Ben never heard back from Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Le’Veon Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I (wished) him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”

When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. ... Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.”

—Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com. Conner sustained the concussion Nov. 8 in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.

—Joey Bosa, who has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, returned to the practice field for the first time in more than two months.

Bosa, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that while he was “very excited” to see Bosa back on the practice field, his participation would be limited.

There has been no indication whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Lynn said.

—The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next three to four weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Armstead reportedly sustained a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.

Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.

—Interim Cleveland Browns coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, general manager John Dorsey said.

Williams went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint. Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start.

ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.

—Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.

Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained last November. His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.

—While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.

Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday. Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

—The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.

The league announced that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, and on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET.