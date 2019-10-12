NFL notebook: Big injury news for pair of RBs

As NFL teams released their final injury reports on Friday, a pair of names in particular raised some eyebrows — one for his game status and the other for being on the injury report at all.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Los Angeles 30-29. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

First in Los Angeles, the Rams listed running back Todd Gurley as doubtful to play in Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Gurley did not practice at all this week due to a left thigh contusion, and he has been limited in his touches all season because of lingering knee issues.

Running back Malcolm Brown likely will receive the bulk of the snaps should Gurley sit out, and rookie Darrell Henderson could be in line for an increased workload. Starting cornerback Aqib Talib is also out because of injured ribs.

In New Orleans, running back Alvin Kamara did not practice and was listed as questionable for his team’s game Sunday in Jacksonville.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the team believes Kamara’s ankle injury is “not a major injury and (Kamara) sat out practice as a precaution, but that’ll be one to watch.”

According to reports, Saints head coach Sean Payton did not address any specifics of Kamara’s injury.

More injury updates

—Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be a game-time decision Sunday, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Hill has missed the past four games after suffering the injury in the season opener.

Hill was scheduled to have medical tests — including a bone scan — on his injured clavicle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, less than a week after he was knocked unconscious by a hit against the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier on Friday, Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN he was fined $21,000 by the NFL for his hit on Rudolph.

The club also activated quarterback Paxton Lynch to back up Devlin Hodges — the Steelers’ third starting quarterback this season — and running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.

—Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might not play Monday — and isn’t certain when he will be ready to return from a turf toe injury he described as “serious.”

Adams sustained the toe injury in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia in Week 4 and sat out the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play,” Adams told the Packers’ official website. “I know it doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time.”

—Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor — both dealing with ankle injuries — will be game-time decisions for this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach John Harbaugh announced.

—The New England Patriots will place fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday night, the Boston Globe reported. He had no carries and one catch for five yards this season.

Quarterback news & notes

—Washington will start Case Keenum at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins, interim coach Bill Callahan announced. Rookie Dwayne Haskins will serve as the backup, and Week 5 starter Colt McCoy likely will be inactive.

—Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will reportedly take the field against the Cowboys on Sunday sporting special pads designed to provide extra protection to his spleen. He has been out since Week 2 with mononucleosis, a condition that can enlarge an infected person’s spleen.

—Andrew Luck spent part of Thursday at the Indianapolis Colt’s facility with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, two months after he announced his retirement from football. Brissett said recently the two text constantly, and Luck reportedly also keeps close contact with former teammates T.Y. Hilton, Anthony Castonzo and Eric Ebron.

—Two days before he faces former teammate Kirk Cousins, Eagles linebacker Zach Brown reportedly called his ex-quarterback “the weakest part of (Minnesota’s) offense.” He added, “They’ve got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers. You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.”

Around the league

—Denver fullback Andy Janovich signed a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season. The deal is reportedly worth $5.7 million with a $1.35 million signing bonus and total guarantees of $3.22 million.

—The NFL moved the Houston Texans’ Week 8 home game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 27 from the 1 p.m. ET slot to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The Colts’ home game against Denver that same day was bumped up from 4:25 p.m. ET to 1 p.m.

—Field Level Media