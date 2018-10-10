NFL notebook: Bills' McDermott acknowledges McCoy rumors

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not diffuse reports of trade interest from the Philadelphia Eagles in Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy on Wednesday.

“We’re just looking forward to the Houston Texans,” McDermott told reporters, a day after News 4 in Buffalo reported the Eagles had interest in trading for the six-time Pro Bowl selection. “LeSean is one of our better players.

“We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. [General manager] Brandon and I talk a lot. I won’t get into any more detail than that.”

McCoy played the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles and is the leading rusher in franchise history. Philadelphia placed starting running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve Monday due to a torn ACL.

—Colin Kaepernick is the face of a recently unveiled Nike campaign, but he’s taking steps to protect who can capitalize on his likeness going forward.

Kaepernick, whose new ad was released as part of the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign, has filed for a trademark for a black-and-white image of his face and hair, according to ESPN.

The filing, made through Kaepernick’s company, Inked Flash, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, claims the image would be used for various commercial items along with things such as classes and seminars and even TV and movies.

—Second-year running back James Conner deserves a significant role in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense even when Le’Veon Bell returns from his holdout, according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“I think James has done some amazing things and deserves to be on the field,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “We also know what Le’Veon is and what he brings to the table. I guess we’ll cross that bridge if and when it happens.”

Conner, a 2017 third-round pick, has 84 carries for 342 yards (4.1 average) and five scores, along with 22 grabs for 239 yards as a receiver.

—Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Doug Marrone said.

Jamaal Charles, signed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, could fight his way into the game plan with a good showing this week. T.J. Yeldon will start for Jacksonville.

The absence was expected after Fournette aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He also missed Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

—Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) appears unlikely to play this week against the New England Patriots while guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s broken leg is worse than initially believed.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Duvernay-Tardif, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday but was expected to return later this season, now could miss the rest of 2018. Additional testing revealed that Duvernay-Tardif has a Maisonneuve fracture — an external rotation of the ankle that damages ligaments and creates a spiral fracture up the fibula — and needs surgery.

Chiefs VP of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder said Duvernay-Tardif will have surgery in Green Bay on Monday, after which the timeline for his return will become clearer.

—New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon is expected to make his season debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but tight end Evan Engram will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

Vernon suffered a high-ankle sprain in an Aug. 25 practice and hasn’t played since. He practiced on a limited basis all week and avoided the questionable designation for Thursday’s game.

Engram sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Week 3 and missed the last two games.

—Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expects to play in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills despite emerging from Sunday night’s overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys with an injured chest.

Watson was battered and bruised after taking several big hits against the Cowboys, and he’s considered day-to-day. He told reporters, “I feel good, I feel great,” and added that he will play against Buffalo “for sure.”

—Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle remain on a “week-to-week” basis, head coach Frank Reich said, suggesting both players are unlikely to suit up at the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hilton (chest and hamstring) and Doyle (hip) were two of a slew of Colts players who missed Thursday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Hilton got hurt in a Week 4 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, while Doyle hasn’t played since Week 2.

Reich also revealed that guard Matt Slauson’s injury, which landed him on injured reserve Tuesday, is to his back. According to the Indianapolis Star, Slauson broke two vertebrae early in the second half against the Patriots but didn’t realize it and kept playing, risking paralysis.

