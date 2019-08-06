NFL notebook: Brady finalizes contract, could be 2020 FA

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finalized a contract extension on Monday that technically runs through the 2021 season, but he could become a free agent this March.

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks.

According to multiple reports, the final two years automatically void at the end of the 2019 league year, and language in the deal prevents the Patriots from using the franchise or transition tag. That would make Brady a free agent, although signing another extension in New England would be an obvious option.

“I have a great opportunity here,” Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42. .”.. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters and that’s where my focus is.”

—Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing Week 1 is a realistic expectation even after the Indianapolis Colts announced he would miss another week with a calf injury.

Luck told Peter King of NBC that he is planning for be in the lineup when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck told King. “That’s certainly the goal.”

—Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s all right. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”

Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

—Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”

“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”

Wylie, whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.

—Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Browns’ practice because of an illness.

—Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after delivering a pair of violent hits.

Johnson, a second-round pick, first clobbered Packers tight end Jace Sternberger — knocking his helmet off — and stood over him flexing. A scrum ensued but was broken up. Sternberger was evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice.

Johnson later hit Packers wideout Trevor Davis, who was injured and did not return. Texans coach Bill O’Brien sent Johnson packing.

—Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.

Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs. The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the CBA.

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach Bruce Arians said.

Arians expects David to be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

—The Baltimore Ravens traded offensive lineman Alex Lewis to the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Lewis recently passed his physical after offseason shoulder surgery and was expected to compete to start at left guard, but he announced on Instagram that he had been cut. The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers.

—Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle and likely will miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Recuperation time is expected to be four to five months, Schefter said. The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason.

—The Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from the Texans and waived running back Keith Ford.

Foreman missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in November 2017.

—The Raiders and Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant announced a naming rights agreement for the stadium under construction in the city.

The team is scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. UNLV football also will play in Allegiant Stadium.

—The Dallas Cowboys waived tight end Rico Gathers.

The Cowboys drafted Gathers, a former Baylor basketball player, in the sixth round in 2016, when he hadn’t played football since middle school. He did not appear in an NFL game until 2018, totaling three catches for 45 yards in 15 games (four starts).

—Field Level Media