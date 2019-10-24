NFL notebook: Brady unsure about future status

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future as he enters the final year of his contract.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

“One day I’ll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now,” the 42-year-old Brady said Wednesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Brady’s comments come on the heels of a reminder from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s contract will expire after the 2019 season and that his house in Massachusetts is up for sale. Brady underscored on Wednesday that nothing is certain about his future.

“I think that’s the great part for me — I don’t know. I think that’s been a unique situation that I’ve been in,” said Brady, who is in his 20th NFL season, all in New England.

—New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees practiced and may be a game-time decision this Sunday.

Brees threw during practice with his surgically repaired right thumb, officially deemed limited. Asked if he plans to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Brees told reporters, “That’s the plan.”

Head coach Sean Payton was less definitive, saying he may wait until Sunday to make a decision. Brees has not played since Sept. 15.

—Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season with the team, but it appears possible he could play elsewhere.

According to multiple reports from NFL Network, Gordon has battled two bone bruises in his knee but believes he is close to returning to play. The Patriots, however, are moving on and will waive him from injured reserve once he’s healthy, per multiple reports.

—Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to a limited practice session six days after dislocating his right kneecap.

Mahomes went through stretches, and then moved gingerly while throwing and delivering handoffs. Coach Andy Reid has yet to rule out the reigning NFL MVP returning for Sunday night’s home game against Green Bay.

—New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not practice, according to the team’s injury report, after having his toenail removed.

Head coach Adam Gase expressed confidence before practice that Darnold would be able to do individual and seven-on-seven team drills, but he was ultimately a non-participant.

—Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan did not practice as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Quinn said Monday that the Falcons believe Ryan could return late in the week, but he stopped short of saying the quarterback will play this weekend.

—For the first time since being injured in Week 1, Nick Foles was on the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A limited practice participant, Foles (broken collarbone) will be restricted to non-contact activity but is on schedule to be activated from injured reserve by Week 11, NFL Network reported.

—The Arizona Cardinals addressed their ailing backfield, signing running backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to contracts.

Zenner, ironically, was slated to be on the field for Arizona’s game in New Orleans this weekend before being released by the Saints on Tuesday. Arizona running backs David Johnson (ankle) and D.J. Foster (hamstring) are nursing injuries.

—Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung will make his season debut Sunday at Chicago, albeit on rotational reps.

Okung has not played this season. He has been sidelined since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood clots and was placed on the non-football injury list.

—New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele will have surgery Friday on his shoulder, moving ahead with the procedure amid a dispute with the team about the injury’s severity.

He has missed three games while seeking surgery on a torn labrum, although the team has wanted him to play through the injury this season and has fined him since Saturday for each day he missed practice.

—Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will not play Thursday against Washington.

The sixth-year pro was listed as “out” with a hamstring injury on the Vikings’ final injury report. Earlier this week, coach Mike Zimmer was optimistic that Thielen could return to action after being hurt last Sunday. The receiver was unable to practice, however.

—Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is questionable to play Thursday.

Peterson is nursing an ankle injury and has insisted that he will play against the Vikings. Peterson played 10 seasons (2007-16) with Minnesota and is the franchise’s leading rusher with 11,747 yards.

—Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the NFL’s reserve/commissioner exempt list.

The move comes three days after Chickillo was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a domestic disturbance incident involving his girlfriend.

