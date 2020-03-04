NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Jacksonville Jaguars players Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Colvin, and A.J. Bouye celebrate an intersection against New York Jets during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The deal can’t officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. He said received calls from Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos executive vice president John Elway.

Bouye has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $67.5 million deal. He is slated to make $13 million in 2020.

The 28-year-old had 65 tackles and one interception last season. He was a Pro Bowl pick for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a career-best six interceptions.

—Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being featured in the team’s secret reveal of its new uniforms planned for April, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Saying early in the offseason that “no one knows what the future holds,” Beckham underwent surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season. Those comments fueled speculation that Beckham could be traded just a year after the Browns acquired him from New York.

Beckham went on to dismiss any doubts about leaving Cleveland when he told Cleveland.com, “It’s just done. It’s time to put it to bed. I’m going to be here. There’s nothing more to talk about.”

—The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

After four seasons with the Chargers and four with the Cleveland Browns, the 30-year-old Benjamin will become a free agent when the league year begins on March 18.

Benjamin caught just six passes for 30 yards and no touchdowns in five games in 2019 before landing on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a quadriceps injury.

—The New York Giants exercised the 2020 option for quarterback Alex Tanney, according to multiple reports.

Tanney’s salary of $950,000 remains non-guaranteed. He is expected to compete for a backup role behind starter Daniel Jones.

Tanney, 32, Has appeared in two NFL games, completing 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

