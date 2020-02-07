NFL notebook: Brown apologizes to Steelers

Antonio Brown’s apology tour continued Thursday with the free agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys, to the organization,” Brown told 93.7 The Fan when asked if he had anything to say to his former teammates, coaches and employers in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization,” he added. “These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I’m forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments. We’ve been through so much. I’m forever grateful and indebted to this organization.”

Brown, who played his first nine seasons with the Steelers (2010-18), burned several bridges both before and after he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March 2019.

—Florida prosecutors dismissed domestic violence charges against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard, 26, was arrested in Broward County in December after an alleged incident with his fiancee, with whom he has three children.

The State Attorney’s office dropped the case after the woman said she didn’t want to proceed with the prosecution. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, she told prosecutors that the situation “got out of hand” and she has no fear for her safety regarding Howard. There were no other witnesses and prosecutors said they couldn’t move forward without her testimony.

—The Tennessee Titans named former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett as their inside linebackers coach.

Haslett, 64, began coaching in the NFL since 1993 and most recently served as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18. He compiled a 45-51 record in six seasons with the Saints (2000-05) and was 2-10 as the interim head coach for the St. Louis Rams in 2008.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker for the Steelers when Haslett was their defensive coordinator from 1997-99.

—Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

“It’s been REAL,” he posted on Twitter. “TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE y’all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!! #BEARDOUT.”

Weddle, who turned 35 last month, appeared in 201 regular season games and nine playoff games with the San Diego Chargers (2007-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019). He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2011, earned first-team All-Pro selections in 2011 and 2014, and posted four seasons with 100-plus tackles — including 108 in 16 starts last season.

—Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers for Slye, who became the team’s kicker after Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Slye, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, made 25 of 32 field-goal attempts in 2019 — including a franchise-best eight of 11 tries from at least 50 yards. The undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech also converted 31 of 35 extra-point attempts.

