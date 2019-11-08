NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @nfl I’ll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self.”

Brown later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, writing, “I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”

Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, before New England released him.

—Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is not expected to play Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Conner was downgraded from limited participation at Wednesday’s practice to a non-participant Thursday as he continues to work back from an AC shoulder joint sprain sustained in Week 8 against Miami. Earlier in the week, coach Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about Conner’s availability.

The Steelers also will be without Benny Snell Jr. (knee), who officially has been ruled out, while fellow running back Trey Edmunds (ribs) has yet to practice this week. Jaylen Samuels started last week in Indianapolis, totaling eight carries for 10 yards and 13 catches for 73 yards.

—New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas to clear the air after he was angered last week that his name emerged in trade discussions.

“It went well. I told them — I don’t hate those guys,” Adams told reporters. “They said they don’t hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We’ve moved on. We apologized to each other.”

—Wide receiver A.J. Green said swelling in his left ankle likely will prevent him from making his season debut this week for the winless Cincinnati Bengals this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the veteran’s return would have been a boost for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.

—Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expects to return to practice Friday after MRI results showed no serious damage to his left knee, according to multiple reports.

Cooper missed practice but later told reporters his injury is “manageable” and that he hopes to play Sunday night when the Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings.

—Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out practice due to an illness, multiple media outlets reported.

Jackson’s locker is next to that of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness as well. Jackson is not expected to miss the Sunday game.

—Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play in next week’s game against the visiting Jets following the team’s bye.

Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during the season opener.

—The San Francisco 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin to a contract with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, the team announced.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that the injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to sit out as the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

—The Washington Redskins placed star offensive tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season and creating a possible conflict regarding his salary.

By placing Williams on the list, the team can decide whether or not it will pay the seven-time Pro Bowler the remaining $6 million of his 2019 base salary. If Washington chooses not to pay it, Williams could contest the decision with a grievance.

—The Cleveland Browns agreed with center JC Tretter on a three-year, $32.5 million extension with more than $23 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Tretter was in the final year of his contract, a three-year, $16.75 million deal he signed in free agency in March 2017. He is now under contract through 2022, with an annual average ranking fifth among NFL centers.

