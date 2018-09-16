NFL notebook: Browns to release WR Gordon

The Cleveland Browns will release wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sep 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon, 27, is a talented but troubled wideout who has appeared in only 11 games over the past four-plus seasons because of drug suspensions and injuries. He caught one pass for 17 yards a week ago as the Browns opened the season with a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement obtained by Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Gordon showed up late to the team facility on Saturday. Gordon also reportedly injured his hamstring sometime between Friday’s practice and showing up Saturday, which worsened an already weak level of trust between the team and the player.

— Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced for the first time since spraining his left knee in the season opener, providing a positive sign that he will be able to play Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers, who was listed as questionable on Friday, participated for about an hour in a light on-field session.

The team will re-evaluate his injury Sunday morning and make a decision on whether he can play, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Inactives are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to be cleared from the NFL concussion protocol and play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.

Jackson suffered the concussion and a shoulder injury during last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He is listed as questionable for the contest.

Sept 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 24-23 victory against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice but participated on Thursday and Friday. He needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday.

—The Seattle Seahawks released starting defensive tackle Tom Johnson, just one game into a contract that guaranteed him $1.85 million.

In a corresponding move, the team promoted safety Shalom Luani from the practice squad.

Per an NFL Network report, the Seahawks hope to re-sign Johnson after Monday’s game at Chicago, but they needed an additional roster spot against the Bears. Seattle has three players (wideout Doug Baldwin, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright) already ruled out for Monday, with three more doubtful (guard D.J. Fluker, cornerback Tre Flowers, safety Delano Hill) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin questionable.

—Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is in the hospital while fighting a virus, according to a report from NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Kelly, who has been starting at right tackle with Jack Conklin (ACL recovery) still out, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans after missing practice Thursday and Friday with what the team called an illness.

With Conklin and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan already ruled out with a concussion, the Titans promoted tackle Tyler Marz from the practice squad, waiving Kenneth Durden in a corresponding move.

—The Cleveland Browns ruled out linebacker Christian Kirksey for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints. Kirksey was previously listed as questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Also ruled out was tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring), who was previously not on the injury report. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) had already been ruled out after missing practice all week.

Kirksey, 26, will miss the first game of his NFL career, having played in all 65 since the Browns took him in the third round in 2014. He has started 34 consecutive games.

Slideshow (2 Images)

—The Buffalo Bills added some depth to the defensive line, promoting defensive tackle Robert Thomas to the active roster.

To clear the way for Thomas, the Bills released wide receiver Jeremy Kerley. Thomas, 27, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 3 after spending the last two seasons with the New York Giants.

In 24 career games, he has 22 tackles and one sack.

— Ed Anzalone, better known as New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed, is coming out of “retirement” to pump up the team for Sunday’s home opener.

Anzalone did away with his Fireman Ed gimmick in 2012 on the night of the infamous “Butt Fumble” game. He was known for leading cheers from the stands at home games, most notably the “J-E-T-S, Jets!, Jets!, Jets!” chant.

He’ll wear his familiar fireman helmet and a No. 42 jersey for the cameo appearance, according to ESPN.

—With Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury, Jacksonville added running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

Wide receiver Rashad Greene Sr. was released to create room on the roster.

Wilds spent most of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Previously, he was with Cleveland, the New York Jets and Atlanta. He spent the offseason with Jacksonville but was waived during final roster cut on Sept. 1. The Jaguars brought him back to the practice squad the next day.

