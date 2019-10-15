NFL notebook: Bucs sticking with INT-prone Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Jameis Winston will remain his team’s starting quarterback despite throwing a career-worst five interceptions Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in London.

“No,” Arians said when asked if Winston would be replaced. “I look at the reasons why. What happened? If it happens again, yeah, it’ll concern the hell out of me.”

Tampa Bay fell to 2-4 with the 37-26 “home” loss to Carolina. Winston has thrown 10 interceptions for the season, and his 68 career picks and 87 turnovers are the most of any quarterback since 2015.

More QB news

—Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to be practicing when Carolina returns from this week’s bye, ESPN reported. Kyle Allen is 4-0 as the starter this season in Newton’s absence and has yet to throw an interception, leaving the team with a potentially huge decision.

—Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, who went to the locker room with a hip injury in the third quarter but returned in his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, “will be fine,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters. The Browns have a bye this week.

—Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he needs more time to decide who will start at quarterback in Week 7, but he added that he plans to make a decision in time to inform his team Tuesday if it will be Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill.

—Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that Josh Rosen remains his starting quarterback despite being benched in a loss to the Washington Redskins, but he did not close the door on giving the job back to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at some point.

Season-ending injuries

—Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters he suspects second-year tight end Will Dissly will be lost for the season after sustaining an Achilles injury against Cleveland. Dissly has 23 catches for 262 yards and a team-high four touchdown receptions.

—The Rams announced that starting guard Joseph Noteboom will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during Los Angeles’ 20-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

—Pittsburgh defensive end Stephon Tuitt will undergo season-ending surgery for a pectoral tear sustained Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.

More injury updates

—The Rams places starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with fractured ribs, meaning he is eligible to return to action no earlier than Dec. 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

—Chicago placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a hip injury, the fourth straight season in which he has landed on injured reserve. It is possible that Long will miss the rest of the season.

—Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who left Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets in the first quarter, has a thigh bruise that should not be a long-term issue, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. If Cooper cannot play against Philadelphia next weekend, he will get extended rest with Dallas on a bye in Week 8.

—Houston Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard sprained the MCL in his left knee in a victory over Kansas City and reportedly expected to miss several weeks. However, he is expected to avoid surgery, and he should return at some point this season.

Comings and goings

—Tom Brady said on his weekly radio appearance he won’t ask tight end Rob Gronkowski to end his retirement to return to New England. Gronkowski, 30, hasn’t filed his retirement papers yet, and team owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network last week that he can “pray and hope” that Gronkowski will decide to play again. Also, the Patriots are reportedly expected to re-sign veteran tight end Ben Watson after releasing him last week.

—Veteran linebacker Zach Brown, who last week made disparaging remarks about Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins before Cousins and the Vikings pounded the Eagles on Sunday, was released on Monday. After the game, Brown was reluctant to talk about Cousins, other than, “He did a great job today. He played good, you know? Hats off to him.”

—The Indianapolis Colts announced that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive back Clayton Geathers cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice.

—Veteran Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson announced his return from a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy with a tweet: “GOING TO WORK!!!!” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that at least three teams had called Arizona to inquire about Peterson’s availability.

—Titans first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons is expected to begin practicing for the first time this week. The defensive tackle has been sidelined since tearing his left ACL in February.

—Field Level Media