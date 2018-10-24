NFL notebook: Carr defends himself, refutes report

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr refuted the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 7, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a a pass in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 26-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what’s been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked and injuring his arm against the Seahawks.

Carr refuted the report Tuesday on Twitter, writing, “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

He added in a separate tweet: “I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it.”

—Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett anticipates Amari Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

Cooper, acquired Monday from the Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.

“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas.

—Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, the team announced.

The minor procedure will give him a chance to be available when the Cowboys play the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5. Garrett also told reporters that right guard Zack Martin won’t practice during the upcoming bye week due to a knee injury.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett looks on after the game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

—Cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round pick, was traded from the New York Giants to the New Orleans Saints.

In return, the Giants will receive a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-rounder, pending the completion of Apple’s physical. The Saints are now without their first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2019 draft.

—Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will resume team activities on Wednesday, the team announced, after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.

In a statement, Griffen expressed excitement about rejoining the team, which he called “only the next step in a longer process” as he continues to focus on his personal health.

—The Cincinnati Bengals were within their rights to ask then-free agent safety Eric Reid if he planned to continue kneeling during the national anthem, an arbitrator has decided.

A grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on Reid’s behalf after his visit with the Bengals this spring was denied by arbitrator Shyam Das on Monday, the NFLPA announced Tuesday.

—The Miami Dolphins are likely to place wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve due to a hip injury, multiple outlets reported.

Wilson, who sustained the injury Sunday during a loss to the Detroit Lions, was scheduled to meet with a specialist.

—Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN reported.

Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick, initially injured the shoulder in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL Network reported that he has a torn rotator cuff.

—The New York Jets signed free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, the team announced.

Matthews, 29, reportedly worked out with the Jets last week. He was granted his release from the Titans at the end of September.

—Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco is done for the season after sustaining a broken right ankle Monday against the Giants.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced during a press conference that the injury is season-ending. Fusco is the sixth Atlanta starting player and second offensive lineman to be placed on injured reserve this year.

—The Raiders officially moved on from 2017 second-round safety Obi Melifonwu, waiving him from injured reserve.

Waived/injured by the team in August, Melifonwu is now a free agent and free to sign with a new team at any time. Oakland also swapped rookie kickers, signing Daniel Carlson and waiving Matt McCrane.

—Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident that occurred early Tuesday.

The Broncos released a statement expressing disappointment in Kelly, and general manager John Elway said the team would look into the situation before making any decisions about discipline or Kelly’s roster status.

—The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad.

Henry, the Ravens’ fourth-round pick in 2016, has played in three games this season and posted three tackles and one sack.

—Field Level Media