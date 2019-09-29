NFL notebook: Chargers activate Gordon, RB could play

The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he’s eligible to play Sunday in Miami just days after ending his holdout.

FILE PHOTO - Nov 19, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) leaps forward for extra yards against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of a NFL game at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play.

USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Saturday the team plans to play Gordon “on a limited snap count” against the Dolphins.

Gordon, 26, sat out training camp and the first three games of the season in a protracted holdout and reported to the team on Thursday. He has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

—Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, multiple outlets reported. He remains questionable for the game.

Ramsey didn’t practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.

On Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise.

Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons.

—The NFL and NFL Referees Association have finalized a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, both sides announced.

The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire in May 2020.

While terms of the deal were not released, the new CBA covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes training and development of officials.

By finalizing the agreement early, the league avoids a similar situation to 2012 when the NFL locked out referees only to have replacement officials succumb to high-profile blunders. The most attention-getting mistake came on a last-second pass to the end zone that gave the Seattle Seahawks a victory over the Green Bay Packers on a Monday night — a play that has become known as the “Fail Mary.”

—Field Level Media