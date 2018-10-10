NFL notebook: Chargers owner Spanos dead at 95

Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday at age 95.

FILE PHOTO: Kansas City Chiefs Jamaal Charles waits to be photographed during the 2008 Reebok NFL Players Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES)

The team announced Spanos’ passing in a statement Tuesday morning.

Spanos purchased controlling interest of the Chargers for $70 million in 1984. He surrendered day-to-day control of the team to his eldest son, Dean, before the 1994 season.

Dean Spanos currently serves as the Chargers’ controlling owner and team chairman and was integral in moving the team from San Diego to Los Angeles. Alex Spanos’ grandsons, A.G. and John, took over day-to-day operations in 2015.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran running back Jamaal Charles, the team announced.

The Jaguars also promoted tight end David Grinnage from the practice squad and signed running back Dave Williams off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle surgery) and running back Corey Grant (foot) were placed on injured reserve, and running back Brandon Wilds was released.

The Jaguars were in need of reinforcements at running back with top back Leonard Fournette out indefinitely with a right hamstring injury and third-stringer Grant’s injury. No. 2 back T.J. Yeldon is dealing with an ankle injury.

—Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was waived by the New York Giants.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) leaves the field after the Redskins' game against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Brian Mihalik was signed off the practice squad to replace Flowers on the roster.

Flowers was selected in 2015 to play right tackle but moved to left tackle after Will Beatty tore a pectoral muscle during offseason workouts. After two starts in 2018, Flowers was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler. In last week’s game at Carolina, Flowers played only 12 snaps, all on special teams.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guard Ali Marpet reached agreement on a five-year extension.

According to the NFL Network, the extension is worth $55 million and includes $27.13 million in guarantees.

Marpet, 25, is now signed with Tampa Bay through the 2023 campaign. His four-year rookie deal was set to expire after this season.

—Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will get a second opinion on his injured right shoulder, the NFL Network reported.

Peterson said he dislocated the shoulder late in the first half during Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the contest that Peterson would undergo an MRI exam on Tuesday.

Gruden had no update to offer on Peterson or any injured Washington players during an afternoon conference call with reporters.

—The Kansas City Chiefs placed starting left guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Armani Watts on injured reserve.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2015-10-11T212715Z_525144215_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-SEATTLE-SEAHAWKS-AT-CINCINNATI-BENGALS.JPG

Per ESPN, Chiefs coach Andy Reid believes Duvernay-Tardif will return at some point this season after suffering a broken left fibula during Kansas City’s 30-14 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

The rookie Watts had been listed on last Thursday’s injury report with a groin issue prior to the Jaguars’ game, and he departed Sunday’s contest in the first half and did not return.

—Cincinnati released Thomas Rawls, the former Seattle Seahawks running back signed last month.

Rawls signed with Cincinnati on Sept. 19 as injuries began piling up in the Bengals’ backfield. But starter Joe Mixon returned this past Sunday and handled all 22 running back carries for 93 yards in the Bengals’ 27-17 win over Miami.

In three weeks with the Bengals, Rawls, 25, played in one game but did not earn a carry.

—The Buffalo Bills signed 35-year-old quarterback Derek Anderson.

Anderson, who is 20-27 in 12 seasons mostly as a backup quarterback, will join the depth chart as a tutor for first-round pick Josh Allen.

—Mahomes Mania is running wild, and Primetime Pat and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting another coveted TV slot on Oct. 21.

The Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are being flexed into the “Sunday Night Football” spot for Week 7, bumping the scheduled NFC West game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to 4:25 p.m. ET, per multiple reports.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 5-0 and return to primetime this week against the New England Patriots. Kansas City won in a Week 4 “Monday Night Football” appearance at Denver.

—Field Level Media