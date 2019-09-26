NFL Notebook: Chargers RB Gordon to reportedly end holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and will report to the team Thursday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2019; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running backs coach Alfredo Roberts (left) poses with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gordon will not play this Sunday in Miami. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Gordon expects this to be his last season with the Chargers.

Per NFL rules, Gordon is required to report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason. He still could be given the franchise tag in March.

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal. He wants a contract that will put him in line with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets, who make between $13 million and $14 million per season.

—Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes his client wants to continue his NFL career despite Brown’s tweet on Sunday morning that he would not be playing in the league anymore.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the “99 Problems” podcast with Warren Sapp. “It’s my hope, it’s Antonio’s hope, that he’ll be back playing as soon as possible.”

Brown, who is being investigated by the NFL for accusations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages, was released by the New England Patriots last Friday, five days after his debut with the team.

—Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury, then left the team for the birth of his daughter in Nashville, Tenn.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone released a statement Wednesday evening reading, “Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ramsey is a long shot to play Sunday at Denver.

—Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum missed the team’s walkthrough and was reportedly seen at the team facility in a walking boot, while backup Colt McCoy returned to the team and was listed as a full participant in the walkthrough. Nonetheless, the Washington Post reported that Keenum “is expected to be good for Sunday” after undergoing X-rays on his foot following his team’s 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday. McCoy is still recovering from a broken leg that cut his 2018 season short.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jason Pierre-Paul reached a contract compromise that will allow the team to save money while opening the 30-year-old defensive end to free agency a year earlier than scheduled, ESPN reported. Pierre-Paul is on the non-football injury list as he recovers from a serious neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. The new deal makes Pierre-Paul a free agent after this season while cutting his 2019 salary from $13.65 million to $10.5 million.

—The Patriots signed free agent quarterback Cody Kessler to their 53-man roster. Kessler, 26, was in camp with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He will serve with rookie Jarrett Stidham as insurance behind Tom Brady.

—Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will emphasize the NFL’s policy of no social media through the end of postgame interviews after an Instagram live stream by Tarik Cohen on Monday night showed right guard Kyle Long standing naked in front of his locker.

—The Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield fired back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who said earlier this week that the second-year quarterback is “overrated as hell,” saying: “It’s whatever,” Mayfield told reporters. “In the wise words of (head coach) Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason, so, it’s OK.”

—The Seahawks signed tight end Luke Willson, who played the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, after tight end Nick Vannett was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

—Cornerback Bryce Callahan will have his Denver Broncos debut pushed back four to six weeks after having a non-surgical procedure on his left foot, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

—Former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony is returning to his old team to help fill a void at linebacker, according to NFL Network. Rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho, is out for the season with a knee injury.

—The Oakland Raiders promoted linebacker Justin Phillips from the practice squad and released wide receiver Ryan Grant, who had four catches for 14 yards this season.

—The Houston Texans placed guard Senio Kelemente on injured reserve with a wrist injury and promoted inside linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.

—Field Level Media