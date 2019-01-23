NFL notebook: Chiefs fire DC Sutton

The Kansas City Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Tuesday, two days after the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

FILE PHOTO: New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan celebrates after a defensive play late in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 27-20 win over the Buffalo BIlls during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Chiefs’ defense allowed 524 yards and 36 first downs and was on the field for 94 plays during the 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob.”

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan could be a candidate for the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

—The NFL is “looking into” a report by a Kansas City television station that a laser pointer was aimed at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s game.

KMBC shot video that showed a green dot flickering around Brady’s shoulder and face. ESPN reported an NFL spokesman confirmed the incident was being investigated.

According to the television station report, the laser was visible around Brady’s face and shoulder before he threw a fourth-quarter interception.

—The Cincinnati Bengals will hire Oakland quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The Bengals are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their new head coach, after Super Bowl LIII. Taylor played quarterback at Nebraska from 2004-07 under Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan’s father and a reported candidate to coach the Bengals’ offensive line.

Brian Callahan has spent four years as an NFL quarterbacks coach. This will be his first coordinator job, although Taylor is expected to call plays and run his own offense.

—Gruden said he hopes to re-sign free agent tight end Jared Cook but acknowledged that there will be a competitive market for the tight end.

Cook had a career year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

Meanwhile, Gruden isn’t sure whether free agent running back Marshawn Lynch intends to play another season, but said he “would love to have him back” if the running back does not retire.

—Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen said he is optimistic that quarterback Alex Smith will be able to return from his gruesome leg injury.

“He’s moving around and well on his way to a recovery,” Allen said from the Senior Bowl. .”..We’ll see how it goes. We’re optimistic. If anyone can come back, it’s Alex.”

—The Miami Dolphins granted offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains permission to talk to other teams, essentially paving the way for him to reunite with Adam Gase with the New York Jets, NFL Network reported.

The Dolphins reportedly interviewed Loggains for their head coaching vacancy before deciding on New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

—Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley suggested on Twitter that his role has been restricted by the front office having a different agenda.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” wrote Beasley, who will be a free agent in March. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned.”

—Cowboys teammates Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper were named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, replacing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Other replacements announced were: Saints running back Alvin Kamara (for Todd Gurley), Saints guards Larry Warford (Zack Martin) and Andrus Peat (Brandon Brooks) and Bears’ offensive linemen Charles Leno (Terron Armstead) and Cody Whitehair (Max Unger).

—The Carolina Panthers are considering transitioning to a predominantly 3-4 scheme this offseason, according to The Athletic.

Per the report, the Panthers could shift to more looks with three down linemen and four linebackers while seeking more pressure against opposing quarterbacks, and they’ll use part of the offseason to gauge how their personnel would fit.

—Houston Texans safety Justin Reid will have wrist surgery, he announced on Twitter.

Reid, who started 12 games as a rookie, said on social media the surgery will address injuries sustained throughout the season.

—John Bonamego will return to his previous role as the special teams coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

He held the position in 2013-14 before leaving to become the head coach at Central Michigan in 2015.

Slideshow (4 Images)

—The Broncos signed former Packers offensive lineman Don Barclay to a reserve/futures deal and added former lineman Chris Kuper as assistant offensive line coach.

Barclay sat out the 2018 season after the Saints waived him at final cuts. He has 65 career games (25 starts) in six seasons.

—Field Level Media