NFL notebook: Chiefs quarterback Mahomes won't play this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap, head coach Andy Reid announced Friday.

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas City’s win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity. Ultimately, however, Reid and the Chiefs decided Matt Moore will get the start in prime time at Lambeau Field, affording Mahomes more time to recover from his injury.

Reid said Mahomes “just wasn’t ready” and pointed to the original projection of about three weeks for the quarterback to be healthy. Reid said the team would on Monday discuss Mahomes’ Week 9 availability — the Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 3.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will play for the first time in three weeks.

Quarterback Drew Brees is listed as questionable and could be back in the New Orleans starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals, though Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters he would “probably wait until Sunday” to declare a starter.

Brees injured his passing thumb against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15, during the Saints’ only loss of the season, and underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament three days later. Teddy Bridgewater is 5-0 as the starter in Brees’ absence.

Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara also is questionable after missing one game due to ankle and knee injuries, but tight end Jared Cook (ankle) is among those ruled out.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced for the first time this week but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan, officially listed as questionable, sustained a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and did not return. If Ryan cannot play, veteran backup Matt Schaub will start.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen could miss his team’s game at Chicago with a tender hamstring, and kicker Michael Badgley also will board the team charter listed as questionable with a groin injury.

On the positive side, the team is ready to activate Russell Okung to the 53-man roster after the offensive lineman started the season on the non-football injury list with blood clots.

Arizona running back David Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Cardinals’ game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kliff Kingsbury said after his star missed the entire week of practices with an ankle injury.

If Johnson can’t play, second-year back Chase Edmonds will be the primary ball carrier. Edmonds had a career-best game by rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in last Sunday’s win over the New York Giants.

Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Oakland’s game against the Houston Texans with a right shoulder injury, but recently told reporters, “It would have to be broke for me not to play.”

The NFL’s leading rookie rusher suffered the injury on his first carry of last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, but soon ripped off a 42-yard run and finished with a career-high 124 yards rushing.

Across the field, Texans receiver Will Fuller will miss the game with a hamstring injury that he sustained during last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t practice this week and could miss multiple games.

The winless Cincinnati Bengals traveled to London for their game against the Los Angeles Rams without left tackle Cordy Glenn, who missed the first six weeks with a concussion then was suspended for a game after a confrontation with a coach.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said during a radio interview the team will get a long-term extension done with Dak Prescott at some point, but was also open about the team’s hopes to save some money on Prescott’s deal in order to use it on other players.

