NFL notebook: Chiefs set to welcome back Hill

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reed is looking forward to seeing Tyreek Hill in training camp on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the Pro Bowl receiver/returner will be welcome when he shows despite an offseason of turmoil. The NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against Hill before announcing Friday that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.

“We have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way,” Reid said.

—Quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring after 10 years in the NFL to join ABC’s college football coverage, the New York Post reported.

Sanchez, 32, led the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins in 2018.

Sanchez compiled a 37-36 career record, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.

—Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a four-year, $43 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Boyd, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make about $1.03 million. The 2016 second-round pick out of Pittsburgh will make $11.3 million in the first year of his new contract, according to NFL Network.

Boyd caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season.

—Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill is suspended without pay for an additional four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse, the league announced.

The league in April suspended Hill for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, and he can return to the active roster Oct. 25.

—Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed last season as he recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, is expected to be active for the start of training camp on Saturday, NFL Network reported.

Frederick, a four Pro Bowl performer, was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disorder during training camp last year. He participated in individual drills in offseason workouts, when he also was recovering from hernia and shoulder surgeries.

—The Cowboys are releasing veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns, multiple outlets reported. Hurns was due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.

Hurns, 27, caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during his first season in Dallas in 2018. His season ended in horrific fashion, however, as he sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.

—Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay will attend training camp Wednesday despite his contract dispute, multiple outlets reported.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection skipped a mandatory minicamp in June and missed voluntary workouts this spring, but sources told the Detroit Free Press and ESPN that Slay will not hold out.

—Financial problems continue to mount for Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who is being sued for failure to repay a $5.2 million loan, according to a report by The Athletic.

Now involved in three lawsuits, Peterson owes $6.6 million (which included interest and legal fees) to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, the company that filed the latest lawsuit in New York, according to The Athletic. He also owes a combined $3 million to two other creditors.

—The Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, the team announced on its Twitter account.

Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games. The Redskins will save $4 million in salary cap space, according to reports, by releasing him.

—The Green Bay Packers agreed on a contract extension with defensive end Dean Lowry, the team announced.

The NFL Network reported Lowry’s deal is worth $20,325,000 over three years. Lowry, 25, is slated to make $2,025,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

—Former Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine is back in Buffalo after being named the Bills’ senior personnel adviser. Gaine will work in college and pro scouting under Bills’ GM Brandon Beane, according to a team statement.

The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last month after just one season, even though Houston finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

—The New York Jets released running back De’Angelo Henderson, the team needing to clear space on the 90-man training camp roster after signing tight end Ryan Griffin on Monday.

—Field Level Media