NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on an extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, the team announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) tips the pass thrown by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) as guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks in the first quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Terms were not revealed, but ESPN reports the deal is for three years and $18 million.

Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.

The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

—The New York Giants are releasing veteran linebacker Connor Barwin, according to multiple reports and Barwin’s acknowledgment on social media.

Barwin started just three of 15 games this past season and registered 12 tackles and a sack. It was his first season without at least five sacks since 2012.

The Giants signed Barwin to a two-year deal worth $3.5 million last summer. The 32-year-old’s release will save the team $1.5 million against the cap in 2019.

—New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod underwent surgery on his right thumb, posting a video of it on social media and saying, “time to get fixed.” Nola.com confirmed the procedure.

Bushrod started six games for the Saints this season in place of injured left tackle Terron Armstead. It was Bushrod’s 12th year in the league and seventh with the Saints.

Bushrod is set to become a free agent this offseason and will turn 35 in August.

—The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.

Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

—The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.

Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.

Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.

—The Kansas City Chiefs are making $10 million worth of renovations to their stadium, their first makeover in a decade, the team announced.

The work includes modernizing the scoreboard, adding seats to the upper deck (with cup holders) and waterproofing measures to the upper deck.

Work could begin as soon as next week.

—Field Level Media