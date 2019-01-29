NFL notebook: Colts reportedly reach three-year deal with OL Glowinski

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on a three-year extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, ESPN reported Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) tips the pass thrown by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) as guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks in the first quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.

The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

—The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.

Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

—The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.

Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.

Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.

—Field Level Media