NFL notebook: Colts work out Marshall, Gillislee

The Indianapolis Colts worked out wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Mike Gillislee on Friday, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: hicago Bears' Brandon Marshall (L) catches the game winning touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals' Reggie Nelson during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, September 8, 2013,. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Marshall, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints in December but was released without playing in a game.

Gillislee played four games for the Saints last season and averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries. New Orleans signed him after he was cut by the New England Patriots in early September.

Second-round pick Parris Campbell has been slowed by a hamstring injury in Colts camp, while running back Spencer Ware will miss at least the first six regular-season games after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

—Wide receiver Cameron Meredith signed with the Patriots.

Meredith, 26, who has played 31 games over three seasons, was released by the Saints on Monday. He will not practice right away, as the Patriots placed him on the active/PUP list.

He signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.

—Just three days after being diagnosed with a bruised quadricep, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back on the practice field.

Hill left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate and suffering a quad contusion, but he was back on the field and in pads Friday. The report did not address how much he would participate.

—Free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne remains unsigned, and a looming four-game suspension could be the reason why.

According to reports, Claiborne is appealing a suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy.

Claiborne, 29, is still expected to find work this season.

—The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Cyprien missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, but the signing signals that he’s at or near full health.

Over the 2017 season, Cyprien had 57 tackles in 10 games for the Titans. He missed six games with a hamstring injury.

—Field Level Media