NFL notebook: Cowboys, DE Lawrence hope to avoid tag

The Dallas Cowboys could put the franchise tag on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence beginning Tuesday, but they apparently do not want to be forced into using that option.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday that the Cowboys hope to reach agreement with Lawrence on a long-term contract extension before the March 5 deadline for franchise tags.

The Cowboys tagged Lawrence last season, and he made $17.1 million. This year, under the franchise tag, he would earn $20.5 million. But Lawrence, 26, has been clear in his desire not play under the tag for a second straight year.

The Star-Telegram reported he is seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. The report added that if he does not receive an extension, Lawrence likely will skip the offseason program, minicamps and perhaps training camp and some regular-season games. He also could delay the shoulder surgery he needs.

—The Cowboys have elected to decline wide receiver Terrance Williams’ option for 2019, which will make Williams a free agent in March, multiple outlets reported.

The Dallas Morning News also reported that the Cowboys are not expected to try to retain defensive tackle David Irving, who is a free agent after playing in just two games for Dallas last season.

Irving has been suspended at the start of each of the last two seasons for violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing-drug policies.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised contract options on defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Lerentee McCray and defensive back Cody Davis, keeping the trio in the fold through 2019.

The Jaguars also declined their option on tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who indicated in a Twitter post last month that he appreciated his time in Jacksonville and was moving on to the “next chapter.”

Campbell, 32, has 25 sacks over the past two seasons with the Jaguars, including 10.5 this past season when he started in all 16 games. He joined Jacksonville on a four-year, $60 million contract in March 2017 and will make $12 million in 2019.

—Quarterback Joe Flacco has passed his physical with the Denver Broncos, Sports Illustrated reported.

That means Denver’s trade for Flacco, who has spent his entire 11-year career with Baltimore, can be completed when the new league year starts on March 13.

Denver is set to send a fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens.

—Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in January and will be sidelined for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown, who is projected by most analysts as a first-round pick, also will be sidelined for his Pro Day but is expected to be ready for training camp, according to the report.

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Brown — whom many believe is the fastest player in the 2019 class — caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games over two seasons for the Sooners, averaging 18.3 yards per reception.

—Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was not injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last weekend, even showing that he had a good sense of humor about the entire incident.

The accident happened Saturday, according to a post on the Cardinals team website. Rosen posted two photos of his damaged Tesla to his Instagram account, writing “I’m okay” in one post.

