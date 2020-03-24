NFL notebook: Cowboys Pro Bowl C Frederick retires

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick stunningly announced his retirement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2019; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) looks on during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Frederick, who turned 29 last Wednesday, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons.

Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, citing his bout with the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks nerves, but he returned to be a standout again last season.

—The New England Patriots shed ties with another familiar face, releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Franchise quarterback Tom Brady, who helped the team win six Super Bowl titles, announced last week he was leaving the franchise, and he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Gostkowski, 36, had a role in three of those championships and is franchise’s all-time leading scorer (1,775 points). He was entering the final season of his two-year, $8.5 million contract after missing the majority of the 2019 season due to an ailing left hip.

—NFL legend Peyton Manning turned down overtures to be part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasting crew, the New York Post reported.

The publication cited sources saying Manning wasn’t willing to commit to the weekly schedule throughout the NFL season.

Manning has declined multiple opportunities to be a game analyst since retiring as a player following the 2015 season.

—The New York Giants agreed to a one-year deal with running back Dion Lewis, according to multiple reports.

Lewis, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but he didn’t get much work in 2019 due to Derrick Henry’s standout campaign. He will now back up another standout runner, Saquon Barkley.

—The Los Angeles Rams will feature a new look when they take the field this season.

The Rams revealed new team colors and a different logo as part of a rebranding effort that has been in progress since the franchise returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after more than two decades in St. Louis.

The Rams are returning to their royal blue and gold colors, as opposed to the navy blue and light gold and white that were prevalent for the team in the past.

—Terry Bradshaw is having difficulty connecting the dots behind Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots in favor of the Buccaneers.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports, said in an interview with The Athletic that he feels there’s more to the story. Bradshaw contends that there maybe something more to prove for Brady, who will turn 43 in August.

—The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who led the XFL with 12 touchdown passes.

Ta’amu’s agent told media outlets that the undrafted player turned prolific quarterback of the St. Louis Battlehawks will join the Super Bowl champions.

—The New Orleans Saints reportedly came to terms with two players, including the XFL’s interceptions leader.

Former Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols is joining the Saints, according to his agent, and defensive end Noah Spence will remain with New Orleans, per multiple media reports.

—Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, who recorded a team-best eight sacks in 2019, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

Linebacker James Burgess, New York’s leading tackler last season, also will be back with the club. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

—Robert “Woody” Widenhofer, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator and Vanderbilt and Missouri head coach, died Sunday. He was 77.

Anchored by their “Steel Curtain” defense, the Steelers won four Super Bowl championships during Widenhofer’s tenure as the linebackers coach (1973-78) and defensive coordinator (1979-83).

—The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Joe Walker to a one-year deal, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Walker, 27, registered 65 tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games (11 starts) last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

—The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection registered four sacks and 22 tackles in 11 games last season with the Carolina Panthers. He had season-ending surgery for a torn quadriceps in November.

—Quarterback P.J. Walker, an XFL standout for the Houston Roughnecks, signed with the Panthers.

Walker played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Rhule was hired as head coach of the Panthers in January.

Slideshow (3 Images)

—Linebacker Barkevious Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. The one-year deal for the 29-year-old is worth $1.19 million, according to multiple reports.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with veteran nose tackle Al Woods, his agency announced. NFL Network reported the contract is worth $2.75 million, with $1 million guaranteed.

—Field Level Media