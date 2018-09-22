NFL notebook: Decision on Mayfield won't come until next week

No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield gave Cleveland just its second win in 38 games on Thursday night, but Browns coach Hue Jackson isn’t ready to anoint him the starter just yet.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson said Friday all players were given the weekend off, and no personnel decisions would be made until at least Monday when the team convenes to prepare for a Week 4 game at Oakland.

“It is impressive what he did last night; there’s no way around that,” Jackson said. “It was a short week, not a lot of practice time, and you would think he took all the reps.”

Mayfield relieved a concussed Tyrod Taylor and rallied the Browns from a 14-point deficit past the visiting New York Jets for a 21-17 win — ending a 19-game winless streak. Mayfield, in his NFL debut, finished 17 of 23 for 201 yards in a little over one half of work for the Browns (1-1-1), who tallied their first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

—Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is back from a concussion, but quarterback Marcus Mariota might not be ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Lewan missed last week’s game recovering from a head injury suffered at Miami in Week 1. Mariota wore a glove with two fingers cut out of it hoping to improve his grip on Thursday and Friday. He’s been slow to bounce back from an elbow injury against the Dolphins.

Right tackle Jack Conklin missed the first two games of the season and wants to play, but is listed as questionable. He has not played since suffering a torn ACL at New England in January.

—Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game when the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fournette is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury but a decision on his availability isn’t expected until Sunday. Backup running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) also are listed as questionable as are cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) and right guard A.J. Cann (triceps).

If Yeldon (team-best 109 yards) and Fournette (41) are both on the sidelines, Corey Grant will take over as the feature back. Grant has 16 yards on five carries in two games.

—After missing Thursday’s practice with a heel injury, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman returned to the practice field on Friday and was removed from the team’s injury report, signaling he will play Sunday when the team travels to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

The 30-year-old Sherman was a full participant Friday after sitting out a day earlier. Over the past 10 months, Sherman has undergone surgeries to both of his Achilles tendons, in addition to battling hamstring issues during the summer.

In other 49ers injury updates, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) were listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in Friday’s practice. San Francisco also declared it will be without guard Joshua Garnett (toe) for a second straight week.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) on the sideline during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

—The Indianapolis Colts will be without a few key offensive pieces for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip) and running back Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring) have been ruled out, team owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Friday. Cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (ankle) were also ruled out.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) returned to practice on Friday and is no longer on the injury report.

—The Carolina Panthers placed starting safety Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve following his second concussion in five weeks.

Searcy was injured in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers expect to have rookie Rashann Gaulden and veteran Colin Jones split time at that position during Sunday’s home game against Cincinnati.

Searcy was also injured in Carolina’s pre season game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17 and entered the concussion protocol.

—Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement landed on the injury report with a quadriceps injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Clement was expected to start with Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) already ruled out. If Clement can’t play, the Eagles would likely make a roster move to add a running back to the 53-man roster.

Either way, the Eagles are getting closer to good news at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery, out since shortly after the Super Bowl due to shoulder surgery, was upgraded to questionable after being inactive the first two weeks of the regular season.

—Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Everson Griffen are out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cook left the overtime tie at Green Bay last week with a hamstring injury he described as a cramp. But Cook was unable to complete a practice this week, giving way to backup Latavius Murray.

Griffen was also out of practice on Friday and ruled out for Week 3. He’s dealing with a toe injury.

—Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory is expected to play Sunday when the Cowboys visit the Seattle Seahawks after he missed last week’s win over the New York Giants because of a concussion.

Gregory, 25, was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol last Friday but sat out the Cowboys’ 20-13 win over the Giants. The pass rusher suffered a concussion in Week 1 at Carolina in his first game since he participated in two games in 2016.

The Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who was ruled out for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury. Dallas listed two others as questionable — wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) — while linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is no longer listed on the report.

—The New York Giants ruled outside linebacker Olivier Vernon and cornerback Eli Apple out for Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans.

Vernon will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain, while Apple will be sidelined with a groin injury suffered during last Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Connor Barwin and Lorenzo Carter will again see action in Vernon’s spot. B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon will step in for Apple.

—After two blowout losses to open the season, some Arizona Cardinals fans are calling for No. 10 overall draft pick Josh Rosen to get a shot as the starting quarterback.

Arizona GM Steve Keim told fans not to get their hopes up during a radio appearance on Friday.

“It’s a tough question. When the time is right, Josh will have his opportunity,” Keim said. “At the same time, you never know how a guy is going to be affected. Some guys have played too early and it has crippled their career. I’m not going to name names, but I think a lot of us can think of certain players. Then there are guys who have come in and had success right away. But usually it’s a rocky road.

“I don’t think there is any exact science to that, but I think there is certainly a feeling of knowing when the time is right.”

—Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $53,482 by the NFL for a hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams last Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

Sendejo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness when the play occurred during the third quarter of the 29-29 tie.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday on his weekly radio show that an official told Sendejo he did everything right while making the tackle. The heavy fine is partially due to Sendejo being a repeat offender. He was cited twice last season and received a one-game suspension for the second offense.

—Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was fined $10,026 for his hit on quarterback Cam Newton in last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

The second-year safety Kazee, who was ejected from the Week 2 game against Carolina, is appealing the fine, NFL Network reported. Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was also fined $10,026, and McKinley was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints due to a groin injury.

Running back Devonta Freeman (knee), defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) and linebacker Corey Nelson (calf) will also miss the contest.

—Field Level Media