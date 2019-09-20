NFL notebook: Dolphins reportedly to start Rosen at quarterback

A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks split reps in Thursday’s practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition.

Fitzpatrick, 36, is 25 of 50 for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — through two games.

Rosen, 22, has gone 8 of 21 for 102 yards and two interceptions in mop-up duty.

—Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without wide receivers DeSean Jackson (lower abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and likely Week 4 as well.

The Eagles were missing seven key players at practice, including tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), who is also considered unlikely for Sunday.

—New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur no longer will appear weekly on Mike Francesa’s radio show on WFAN, the team’s flagship station.

Francesa was blunt with Shurmur about the play of the 0-2 Giants on Monday. “You look like a bad team through two weeks. I hate to say it, but you look like a terrible team. You’re not good at anything.”

Shurmur said the team brass decided to end the weekly spots.

—Carolina quarterback Cam Newton missed practice with a foot injury again, increasing the likelihood that the Panthers will start Kyle Allen on Sunday in Arizona.

Newton aggravated a left mid-foot sprain during last Thursday night’s loss and has not practiced since.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters he wasn’t yet sure whether Newton or Allen would start against the Cardinals, saying he would know more Friday.

—In his first public comments since joining the New England Patriots on Sept. 7, wide receiver Antonio Brown declined to address his status amid the league’s investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

“I appreciate that question,” Brown replied when asked about the subject. “I’m just here to just focus on ball. I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team.”

The Boston Globe also reported that Nike has terminated its endorsement deal with Brown.

—Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was critical of the performance of wide receiver Donte Moncrief, saying he’s got to start hauling in catches.

In Week 1, Moncrief caught three of 11 targets for 7 yards, with four incompletions that hit both of his hands. Last week, Moncrief was targeted just once, watching the pass go off his hands and deflect for an interception.

—Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles.

“It’s gotta stop. Period,” Elway said on 850 KOA radio. “There’s no more excuses for it. He’s had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it’s gotta stop.”

—Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has a broken hand but will likely avoid injured reserve. He is unlikely to play Monday at Washington but could play with the hand wrapped into a club, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

—The Dolphins claimed former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton, 24, off waivers from the Cowboys. The two teams play each other Sunday.

— The Green Bay Packers promoted tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad as Jimmy Graham deals with a groin injury. Graham, 32, did not practice Thursday, and his status is murky for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field against the Broncos.

—Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday due to a hip injury.

—Giants wideout Sterling Shepard is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

—In addition to a groin injury, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs said he also has an illness that has caused him to lose 10 pounds.

— Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is out of a sling this week, sparking speculation that he could return from a right clavicle injury before the original six- to eight-week estimate.

—Running back Marlon Mack (calf) and linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) both missed their second straight day of practice. Coach Frank Reich is expected to announce their availability on Friday.

—Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out of practice, but the Washington Redskins haven’t ruled him out of Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Reed sustained the concussion in the preseason and has yet to be cleared to play.

—Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft, an offseason acquisition, has yet to play this season because of a broken right foot.

It appeared he might play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that is in doubt. He left practice with a right ankle injury, and coach Sean McDermott said the extent of the injury wasn’t known yet.

—Four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley missed another practice, but coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to rule him out for Sunday when the New York Jets travel to meet the Patriots.

