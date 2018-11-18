NFL notebook: Fines handed out after Rams-Seahawks incidents

The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt for an incident in last Sunday’s game.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) walks out to the field before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports Saturday, Britt was fined $20,054 for shoving Donald after the defender was clearly out of bounds as he returned the ball following a fumble recovery.

Donald was fined a total of $23,395 for two different incidents — $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the same fourth-quarter sequence and $13,369 for confronting Britt after the game.

Fellow Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

—Quarterback Nathan Peterman worked out with the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

It was his first workout since being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Yates said. On the season, Peterman appeared in four games, threw seven interceptions and one touchdown pass, compiling an NFL-worst 30.7 passer rating.

The Lions’ quarterback roster consists of starter Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Matt Cassel, with former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock on the practice squad.

—The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve and promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad.

Darby suffered a season-ending tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Bausby played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2016, but Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints will mark his first time as active for the Eagles.

Philadelphia will also be without cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) against New Orleans, thought cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the previous three games.

—The Chicago Bears have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from injured reserve. He will be eligible to play Sunday night when the Bears host NFC North rival Minnesota.

Shaheen, a second-round draft selection in 2017, played in 13 games as a rookie and had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained an ankle injury in the preseason and hasn’t played in the regular season.

—Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last weekend and no additional damage was found, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

In his absence, Josh Reynolds and Nick Williams are expected to see more playing time, as could Pharoh Cooper, for the Rams (9-1).

—NFL.com reported Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for his diving hit to the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a week ago Thursday. He was ejected on the play.

—Field Level Media