NFL notebook: Fournette's suspension upheld

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette will sit out the Jaguars’ Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts after his appeal of a one-game suspension was denied Wednesday.

Nov 25, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball down to the one yard line as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) makes a tackle during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

He will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster Monday. Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon are expected to shoulder the load in the backfield against the Colts.

Fournette was suspended one game following a fight with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on Sunday. Both players were ejected, though Fournette was the only player disciplined by the league for leaving the sideline and punching Lawson after running across the field.

Former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association to hear the appeal, upheld the decision. The suspension will cost Fournette close to $10,000 in pay, but could ultimately prove to be far more costly due to wording in his contract, according to Pro Football Talk.

—Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. Coach Doug Marrone added that Ramsey’s status for Sunday is in doubt.

“I do have a high level of concern,” Marrone said at a news conference. “He’s got a legitimate thing that he’s dealing with.”

Ramsey has not missed a game since entering the league in 2016, but the Jags play twice in five days in Weeks 13 and 14 with the game at home against Indianapolis on Sunday and a game at Tennessee next Thursday.

—Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco did not practice, seemingly increasing the likelihood that rookie Lamar Jackson will make a third straight start this Sunday at Atlanta.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke with reporters earlier in the day, but would only say Flacco is “progressing very well” from a hip injury.

Meanwhile, running back Gus Edwards — coming off back-to-back 100-yard games — missed practice with an ankle injury. The severity of the issue was unclear.

—Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was limited in practice due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, though he initially was expected to sit out entirely.

Trubisky missed Chicago’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and is expected to be a game-time decision this week against the New York Giants, coach Matt Nagy said.

—Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to practice and could be ready for limited game action this week against the Oakland Raiders.

“We’ll see how he does,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the All-Pro returning to the lineup.

Berry has been out with a right heel issue, though the Chiefs have not confirmed he’s dealing with a particular deformity that would present major challenges.

—A day ahead of a home game against the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys listed a trio of offensive linemen as questionable.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is a game-time decision, according to head coach Jason Garrett. He missed last week’s Thanksgiving game against Washington with stingers and has not practiced at all this week. Cam Fleming started for Smith last week and is expected to do so again Thursday should Smith not suit up.

Guards Zack Martin (knee) and Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) also are questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. Su’a-Filo has started each of the last three games while Martin has started every game since entering the league in 2014.

—Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green vowed to be back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Green, sidelined for the past three games with a toe injury, said before Wednesday’s practice that he will be on the field this week.

—The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive end Derrick Shelby on injured reserve with a lingering groin injury. Shelby has been limited to seven games (three starts) and has just 10 tackles for the season.

The team promoted defensive back Ryan Neal to the active roster and signed running back Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.

—J.D. McKissic was activated by the Seattle Seahawks and added to the 53-man roster after missing the past 12 weeks with a broken foot.

The running back/wide receiver took the spot of wide receiver Keenan Reynolds on the active roster. Reynolds was waived Tuesday and signed to the practice squad.

—Former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was among 32 quarterbacks drafted to play in the upstart Alliance of American Football.

Hackenberg was selected in the second round by the Memphis Express, who protected Troy Cook in the first round. The Express also selected former Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger in the fourth round.

—Field Level Media