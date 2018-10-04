NFL notebook: Garoppolo has ACL surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had surgery on Wednesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) attends to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Shanahan provided no further details and said it’s way too early to determine a timeframe for Garoppolo’s return, but most ACL recoveries require at least seven to nine months. Previous reports said the team worried about damage to Garoppolo’s medial collateral ligament as well. The full extent of damage from such a knee injury often remains unknown until surgery.

Garoppolo injured the knee in Week 3 while scrambling in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. He planted hard on his left leg to cut inside instead of out of bounds, and the knee buckled as he took a big hit.

C.J. Beathard took over as the starter and is 23 of 37 for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game-plus of work.

—New claims of abuse were made against Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy in an amended lawsuit filed this week in a Georgia court.

Delicia Cordon — the running back’s former girlfriend who has accused McCoy of being involved in a July 10 home invasion in which she was robbed and assaulted — stated in her original suit filed Aug. 10 that McCoy physically abused his 6-year-old son and his dog. The boy’s mother, Stephanie Maisonet, filed an affidavit last month supporting the child-abuse allegations.

In her amendment filed Tuesday in Fulton County, Cordon maintains that she also was physically abused during the 2017 off season.

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is taken off the field after an injury in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

—Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, according to Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone.

Fournette could miss several weeks after attempting to return from a hamstring strain incurred Week 1 at New York against the Giants. After missing two games, Fournette played in Week 4 but left the game against the Jets with the same injury.

Marrone said cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) is also out Sunday when the Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs.

—The Oakland Raiders placed right tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve due to a groin injury, coach Jon Gruden announced.

Gruden added that rookie third-round pick Brandon Parker, who filled after Penn went down on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, will start at right tackle moving forward. That gives the Raiders a pair of rookie starters on the edges, as first-round pick Kolton Miller has started from Day 1 at left tackle.

According to an NFL Network report, Penn should be able to return later this season. He must sit out at least eight weeks before being eligible to be recalled from IR.

—The NFL will not suspend New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson for multiple arrests over the past two years, a league spokesman confirmed.

Players who are arrested face potential NFL discipline, including suspensions and fines, under the league’s personal conduct policy. Though he was not suspended, Anderson was fined an undisclosed amount by the league.

Anderson pleaded no contest in June to charges of reckless driving that stemmed from a Jan. 19 arrest. He was sentenced to six months of probation. In May 2017, Anderson was arrested after allegedly pushing a police officer at a music festival in Miami, but the charge was later dropped.

—The Atlanta Falcons’ defense will be further weakened for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett out due to an ankle injury.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Jarrett’s expected absence on Atlanta’s 92.9 The Game, though he added running back Devonta Freeman is expected to play after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

—The Indianapolis Colts ruled out seven players, including six starters, for their Thursday night game at New England, while six others are listed as questionable.

As expected, top wideout T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring) will not play. Joining him will be running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), right tackle Denzelle Good (not injury related), cornerbacks Quincy Wilson (concussion) and Kenny Moore (concussion) and backup defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf).

—Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb, Green Bay’s top three wide receivers, are all on the injury report as the Packers prepare to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Adams (calf strain) and Allison (concussion) are new additions to the injury report. Cobb (hamstring) missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills and said he wasn’t even close to being able to take the field.

—Field Level Media