NFL notebook: Giants' Beckham (quad) to miss game

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins as he recovers from a bruised quadriceps, the team announced on Saturday.

Nov 25, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) reacts after missing a catch in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham practiced on a limited basis this week and was evaluated Saturday morning before the team ruled him out.

It’s unclear when Beckham was injured, but he first showed up on the injury report on Friday.

Beckham, 26, has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season.

—Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play through a knee injury, while cornerback Trae Waynes was ruled out with a concussion for Monday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs was limited to a season-low 47 snaps (77 percent) against the New England Patriots last week, finishing with five catches for 49 yards in the 24-10 loss. He has been limited in practice this week but avoided the questionable tag for Monday’s game.

Waynes suffered his second concussion of the year early in Sunday’s loss and has yet to clear protocol. He previously was concussed in Week 4 and missed the team’s Week 5 game 10 days later.

—The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Jalen Mills on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season.

There was hope that Mills, who has been out since the Week 8 game in London, would return at some point this season. He joins defensive backs Ronald Darby and Rodney McLeod on injured reserve.

Mills, 24, finishes with 42 tackles and nine passes defensed in eight games, all starts. He had three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in 15 starts last season.

—The NFL fined Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes $53,482 for yelling at an official after last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hughes was caught on video yelling at umpire Roy Ellison in the bowels of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and heard bellowing, “I’ll catch you.” Hughes was also heard accusing Ellison of calling him an expletive.

As another player and a Bills official directed Hughes toward the locker room, Hughes was heard saying, “I’m going to knock his ... out when I see him. I’m going to hurry up and get dressed. He called me a (expletive).” The NFL earlier in the week placed Ellison on administrative leave while it investigated the run-in with Hughes.

—Seattle Seahawks wideout Doug Baldwin will be a game-day decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said.

Baldwin is officially listed as questionable after missing practice all week with a hip injury. Carroll said the injury is related to but a bit different from the groin issue Baldwin has played through the last two weeks.

Baldwin, 30, has seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in those games while playing 110 of 120 snaps. He also battled injuries to both knees earlier this season, missing two games.

—The Houston Texans placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve and promoted Roderick Johnson from the practice squad.

Scarlett had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report with an ankle injury after being a limited participant at practice this week. The third-year pro finishes his season with 18 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception.

