NFL notebook: Giants owner Mara calls out OBJ

New York Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks off the field after a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.

Mara said he did not confront Beckham about critical comments regarding the team made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. Beckham also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as “livid,” to apologize to the team for being critical of quarterback Eli Manning and the offense in general.

Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results despite a 1-5 record to start the season.

—The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is “pulling one out of the air,” team owner Jerry Jones said.

Replying to a tweet about Garrett on Monday, writer Jeff Sullivan said, “Sounds like another extension could be signed soon he’s not going anywhere.” Later, Sullivan added, “I have no reason to lie.”

“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on a Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.”

—Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury, and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.

FILE PHOTO: Jerry Jones, owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Allen is out for Week 7 with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Andrews is reviewing MRI exam results of Allen’s throwing arm to provide guidance for the Bills’ handling of the prized first-round pick, per the report.

Without Allen, veteran Derek Anderson could leapfrog Nathan Peterman and start at Indianapolis.

—The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve due to foot and groin injuries, though they are hopeful he can return late this season.

Coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had “general soreness” in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.

Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5.

—Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn’t mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in the Thursday night game at Glendale, Ariz.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win, but we’re gonna kick their (expletive) though,” Miller told reporters. “Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their (expletive). They’re gonna get our best this week.”

—The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman, according to ESPN reports.

Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September. Coleman spent short stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this fall after being traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp.

—The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.

Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt Sunday during a victory against Arizona.

—The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.

The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made until Tuesday.

—After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the move during a wide-ranging press conference, also confirming that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.

—The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.

Allen was released by the Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs.

—The Los Angeles Rams waived kicker Cairo Santos and signed wideout Nick Williams, the team announced.

Santos’ release likely indicates Greg Zuerlein is ready to return from a groin injury that has kept him out of the past five games. Coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Zuerlein had “a chance” to play in Week 7, and he complimented the job Santos did.

—Field Level Media